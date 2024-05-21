Boys tennis roundup: Benson/KMS takes another step toward state

May 20—BENSON — The Benson/Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg boys tennis team's singles players lifted the Braves in the opening round of the Section 3A playoffs on Monday.

Second-seeded Benson/KMS got wins from Nos. 2, 3, and 4 singles players in its 5-2 victory over seventh-seeded Pipestone. Benson/KMS advances to play third-seeded Redwood Valley at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at Redwood Falls. Redwood Valley beat sixth-seeded MACCRAY 6-1.

Benson/KMS' Alex Carlson won 6-0, 6-0, at No. 2 singles over Cody Norberg. Benson/KMS' Max Young won 6-0, 6-0, at No. 3 singles against the Arrows' Matthew Swenson. Benson/KMS' Harold Habben won 6-0, 6-0, at No. 4 singles over Joel Cardenas.

The pairing of Joey Wilcox and Brandon Sondag also secured a victory at No. 2 doubles for Benson/KMS.

A third-set victory for the No. 1 doubles team of Broady Nelson and Tony Reep helped propel fifth-seeded Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd past No. 4 Yellow Medicine East at Granite Falls.

"(LQPV/D-B) stepped it up in doubles and played well against us," YME head coach Jeff Lalim said. "They're always those seeds that can go either way."

Nelson and Reep beat the Sting's Liam Hadfield and Ryan Brouwer, winning 6-4, 0-6, 7-5. LQPVD-B also got wins from its Nos. 2 and 3 doubles teams.

LQPV/D-B's sole singles victory came from Mitchell Myers, who won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3 over YME's Leonard Rosenau.

The Sting's three wins came at Nos. 1, 2, and 4 singles. Adrian Leske earned his first career singles victory, winning 6-2, 6-2, over LQPV/D-Bs Miguel De La Torre.

LQPV/D-B moves on to play top-seeded Montevideo, which had a first round bye, at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Redwood Valley.

Third-seeded Redwood Valley cruised past No. 6 MACCRAY at Redwood Falls and will play two-seeded Benson/Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday back at Redwood Falls.

The Wolverines' Chris Sanchez won 6-2, 6-0, at No. 3 singles over Redwood Valley's Yzykiel Rendon.

Top-seeded Minnewaska moved into the championship match at Osakis by sweeping the doubles and getting singles wins from Tenzin Dahl at No. 2, Drew Bleick at No. 3 and Carter LeClair at No. 4.

Thief River Falls was the No. 4 seed and beat No. 5 Detroit Lakes 4-3 earlier Monday.

Minnewaska plays No. 3 East Grand Forks at 9 a.m. Tuesday at Osakis High School for the championship with the winner earning a berth in the state Class A tournament. East Grand Forks beat No. 2 Crookston 4-3 in the semifinals.

Top-seeded Minnewaska advanced by winning every point except No. 3 doubles against No. 8 Fergus Falls at Osakis.

All the points were in straight sets. The Otters' Lance Johnson and Trey Smith beat the Lakers' Riley Thorfinnson and Tyler Kohn 6-4, 6-4.

Second-seeded Crookston swept past No. 7 New London-Spicer at Glenwood.

The closest singles match was at No. 4, where Crookston's Isaac Thomforde beat Jowell Gamez 6-3, 3-6, 10-8.

At No. 3 doubles, Crookston's Jack Everett and Grant Funk beat Austin Okuly and Jackson Barber 7-6 (4), 3-6, 10-6.

Singles

(1) Sam Widseth, C, def. Ethan Wenke, 6-1, 6-0 ... (2) Reggie Winjum, C, def. Henry Vetsch, 6-1, 6-0 ... (3) Gunnar Groven, C, def. Jovial Martinez, 6-1, 6-2 ... (4) Isaac Thomforde, C, def. Jowell Gamez, 6-3, 3-6, 10-8

Doubles

(1) Tim Brule/Caden Boike, C, def. Owen Lee/Adam Palmer, 6-3, 6-0 ... (2) Coltno Osborn/Hudson Rick, C, def. Lucas Poverud/Vaughn Hanson, 6-4, 6-4 ... (3) Jack Everett/Grant Funk, C, def. Austin Okuly/Jackson Barber, 7-6 (4), 3-6, 10-6

Top-seeded Mound-Westonka won every point except at No. 1 doubles to beat No. 5 Litchfield at the Swanson Center at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter.

At No. 1 doubles, the Dragons' Josh Blomberg and Alex Nelson beat Blake Reinbold and Sam Gaylord 6-4, 6-4.

Litchfield lost at No. 2 doubles to Robbie Davis and Clark Hanson, who beat the Dragons' Mathias Bruning and Jordan Turner 6-4, 3-6, 10-8.