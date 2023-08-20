Boys Tennis Players to Watch in 2023

Aug. 20—Owen Jackson — Traverse City St. Francis, Jr.: The 2022 Record-Eagle Boys Tennis Player of the Year followed up a three-singles state championship as a freshman with a two-singles state title as a sophomore after winning a team championship with the Gladiators in 2021. Bank on more of the same from the 2022 regional and conference champion who finished with a 34-9 record.

Tanner Cooley — Traverse City Central, Jr.: Cooley had a breakout season for the Trojans as a sophomore at one-singles. After a solid showing in the regional, Cooley picked up a win at the state championship finals before losing in the second round to end his season at 22-9. He should take an even bigger step forward in his penultimate prep season.

Alex Lamphier — Traverse City Central, So.: The Trojan finished his freshman year with a 19-13 record along with runner-up efforts in the Big North Conference championships and the regional finals as well as a first-round win at states. No one should expect a sophomore slump from this talented youngster.

Alden King — Traverse City Central, Sr.: King was part of a Trojan doubles team that went 22-10 while picking up a Big North Conference championship at one-doubles before a second-place effort at the Division 2 regionals. His experience and leadership should propel Central forward in his senior year.

Tristan Bonanni — Traverse City St. Francis, Sr.: Bonanni made it all the way to the Division 4 state championship semifinals as a junior before falling short of individual glory. He went 21-18 last season and picked up conference and regional titles along the way. His final year should be one to keep an eye on.

Chris Bobrowski — Traverse City St. Francis, Sr.: The 2022 Division 4 state runner-up in three-singles put together a fantastic junior campaign. Bobrowski nabbed conference and regional titles and finished the year with a 32-9 record. The wealth of talent on the 2023 Gladiators no doubt makes them a state title contender.

Eli Schmude/Max King — Traverse City St. Francis, Jr., Jr.

Schmude and King were the top seed in the two-doubles bracket of the 2022 Division 4 state finals and fell in the semifinals. They still finished the 2022 season with regional and conference titles, so a successful 2023 campaign is a high probability.

Carson Poole/David Ansley — Traverse City St. Francis, Jr., Jr.

Poole and Ansley finished as the 2022 state championship runner-up in the Division 4 three-doubles tournament. They also took second place in the regional, and the pair really came on strong at the end of the regular season. Look for another step forward from these two in 2023.

Elijah Rindfusz — Petoskey, Jr.

The Northman was on point for Petoskey in three-singles as a sophomore, finishing with a 34-8 record. He also claimed Big North Conference and regional championships while advancing to the state quarterfinals. He could easily compete for Player of the Year honors by the end of the season.

Collin Brantly — Petoskey, Jr.

Despite falling short in the 2022 Division 3 regional championship match, Brantly still had a spectacular sophomore season with a 34-8 record and a Big North Conference title at four-singles. Brantly's skills should have him in contention for conference, regional and state hardware.

Brian Tang — Petoskey, So.

Tang, as a freshman, was part of the Division 3 one-doubles regional champions that finished the year off at 26-17 and qualified for the state finals. He and his now-graduated partner earned a first-round win, giving him experience that should translate to greater success as a sophomore.

Luke Bailey — Petoskey, Jr.

After cruising to a 2022 Division 3 regional championship, Bailey and his now-graduated partner made it to the state quarterfinals to cap off a solid season in three-doubles that saw them finish the year at 32-10. Bailey will once again be a valuable asset to a strong Petoskey program in 2023.

Colebrook Sutherland — Glen Lake, Jr.

Sutherland was more than solid for the Lakers in his sophomore season on the courts. He finished with a 16-6 record at one-singles and was runner-up in the Division 4 regional. He also made it to the state quarterfinals. Sutherland's junior season should only see the rising star make that jump to the next level.

Michael Houtteman — Glen Lake, Jr.

The sophomore Laker advanced to the Division 4 state quarterfinals and was the two-singles runner-up in the regional to state champion Owen Jackson. He finished the year at 13-6. Looks for the 2022 Golfer of the Year to keep improving his tennis game on the courts in 2023.