Boys tennis: No. 1 St. Paul Academy sweeps Minnewaska

Jun. 4—MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnewaska boys tennis team entered the state tournament with a tough hill to climb in the opening round.

Unseeded Minnewaska drew top-seeded St. Paul Academy in the Class A quarterfinals before suffering a 7-0 loss Tuesday at the Reed-Sweatt Family Tennis Center.

"I'm really proud of the guys for making it this far," said Lakers junior Tenzin Dahl. "We've put in a lot of work (this season), so I'm glad we could make it as far as we did."

"I told the kids to have fun — because being from rural Minnesota — it's pretty tough to play or even expect that your kids are going to compete with a team that probably plays year-round tennis," said Minnewaska head coach Tara Reichmann. "We had nothing to lose. ... They gave it their best effort."

The Lakers move to the consolation bracket where they face fourth-seeded Winona Cotter at 4 p.m. Tuesday back at the Reed-Sweatt Family Tennis Center. St. Paul Academy advances to play fifth-seeded Rock Ridge in the winners' semifinals at 8 a.m. Wednesday. Rock Ridge defeated Cotter 4-3.

"Hopefully we can win the next one and play tomorrow," Dahl said. "That's the best thing we're hoping for."

Minnewaska's appearance at state marked its second in program history. The school's first appearance came when it was in a co-op with Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa in 2022.

Dahl and senior Connor Quelle were the only members in Minnewaska's starting lineup in both 2022 and 2024. Seven of the 10 spots in Minnewaska's lineup this season consist of underclassmen.

"I'm glad our whole team is able to experience it because it's awesome," Dahl said. "We were just planning to come out here and have fun.

"We knew, obviously, it was going to be tough."

St. Paul Academy, defending back-to-back state titles, earned four clean sweeps in the matchup. Along with Dahl, Quelle and the doubles pairing of sophomore Drew Bleick and freshman Carter LeClair were among those who won at least one game for the Lakers.

Dahl lost 6-1, 6-0, against St. Paul Academy's Zahir Hassan at No. 2 singles. Quelle fell 6-0, 6-1 against the Spartans' Winston Arvidson at No. 1 singles. Bleick and LeClair lost 6-0, 6-2 against St. Paul Academy's Maik Nguyen and Allan Wang at No. 1 doubles.

"We're lucky to be here and we're enjoying the experience," Reichmann said. "We also know that we have a lot of youth on our team, so we have to make it a positive experience, no matter what."