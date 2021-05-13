Boys Tennis: NLS Wildcats make it six wins in a row

May 13—NEW LONDON — The New London-Spicer boys team tennis won its sixth straight match Wednesday by beating Willmar 6-1.

"It was a great night for tennis, perfect conditions out and the boys made the most of it," NLS head coach Chad Schmiesing said.

The Wildcats swept the four singles matches, led by Diego Rojas at No. 1. Rojas beat Jordy Contreras 6-2, 6-2.

"Diego Rojas was rock solid and I'm starting to see his love of the game resurface," Schmiesing said. "What a joy it is to watch him play."

Willmar's win came at No. 3 doubles. Aaron Marthlaer and Jonathan Kelpe beat the Wildcats' Adam Klaphake and Josh Soto, 6-4, 6-4.

NLS is host to Litchfield at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in a Wright County Conference match. Willmar plays at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Fergus Falls in a Central Lakes Conference dual.

NLS 6, Willmar 1

Singles

(1) Diego Rojas, NLS, def. Jordy Contreras 6-2, 6-2 ... (2) Kenny Schmiesing, NLS, def. David Thaden, 6-3, 6-0 ... (3) Kyle Denz, NLS, def. Joshua Jensen, 6-1, 6-0 ... (4) Logan Larson, NLS, def. Isaac Zelaya Velsaquez 6-0, 6-3.

Doubles

(1) Jack Barney/Dylan Mueller, NLS, def. Jorge Zelaya Velasquez/Andrew Ziebarth 6-0, 7-6 (2) ... (2) Ethan Spors/Jack Noeldner, NLS, def. Gabe LaRue/Mateo Engan 6-0, 6-1 ... (3) Aaron Marthaler/Jonathen Kelpe, W, def. Adam Klaphake/Josh Soto 6-4, 6-4.