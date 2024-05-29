Boys tennis: Montevideo singles player, Benson/KMS doubles team head to state

May 28—REDWOOD FALLS — There are three area boys tennis players heading to the Class A state tournament out of Section 3A.

Montevideo senior Simon Fitzkappes placed second in the singles bracket and Benson/Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg's doubles team of sophomore Harold Habben and senior Max Young finished as the section runners-up on Tuesday.

Fitzkappes, seeded second, beat his Thunder Hawks teammate Gabe Lindeman, a junior who was seeded third, 7-5, 6-4 in the semifinals and fell to top-seeded Zack Lundeen of Redwood Valley 6-1, 6-2.

Habben and Young, seeded third, defeated No. 7 Montevideo's Talan Brock and Gavin Marty 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 before losing in the section title match to top-seeded Cole Johnson and Kanyon Hicks of Redwood Valley 6-2, 6-1.

After losing to Fitzkappes, Lindeman went on to beat No. 4 Benson/KMS' Alex Carlson to claim third place, 6-3, 6-2.

Brock and Marty earned third following a win over their Thunder Hawks teammates Hunter Anspach and Kyle Canatsey. The duo beat No. 7 Anspach and Canatsey 6-4, 6-1.

The state Class A individual tournament is June 6-7 at the Reed-Sweatt Family Tennis Center in Minneapolis.