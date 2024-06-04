Boys tennis: Montevideo gets swept by Mound-Westonka

Jun. 4—MINNEAPOLIS — In a battle between hawks at state, the Montevideo boys tennis team still got its cake despite losing to Mound-Westonka in the opening round on Tuesday.

The third-seeded White Hawks earned a 7-0 sweep of the Thunder Hawks in the Class A quarterfinals at the Reed-Sweatt Family Tennis Center. All of Mound-Westonka's victories came in straight sets.

Mound-Westonka advances to play second-seeded Breck, which won 5-2 over unseeded Foley, at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the winners' semifinals. The Thunder Hawks fall to the consolation semifinals and take on Foley at 6 p.m. Tuesday."Everything after sections is just cake on the season," Montevideo head coach Scott Soden said. "I think our guys should be proud of themselves for the way they played against a really good school in Mound-Westonka."

The Thunder Hawks entered the state meet without a pair of their key players. Kyle Canatsey and Jackson Viessman, who compete in Nos. 1 and 2 doubles, are missing the tournament due to a trip to Ireland through an agriculture class at Montevideo.

Canatsey and Viessman's partners Hunter Anspach and Patrick Baukol united to form the Thunder Hawks' new No. 1 doubles unit. The duo won five games, the most among Montevideo players, losing 6-4 and 6-1 to Mound-Westonka's Sam Gaylord and Johnny Range.

Then, at No. 3 doubles, eighth-grader Ben Baldwin made his varsity debut and freshman Alex Fultz competed in his seventh meet of the season. Not bad for the youth getting a taste of state.

"(Alex and Ben) got out there and held their heads high," Soden said. "They did everything that we have taught them to do in practice.

"That's what's going to build them into having successful careers too."