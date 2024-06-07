Boys tennis: Minnewaska Lakers pair alive in state consolation semis

Jun. 6—MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnewaska doubles team of Drew Bleick and Carter LeClair reached the consolation semifinals of the Class A state doubles tennis tournament Thursday at Reed-Sweatt Family Tennis Center.

After taking an opening-round loss to Providence Academy's Gary Speier and Louie Wehmann, Bleick and LeClair faced Benson/Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg's Max Young and Harold Habben in the consolation quarterfinals. The Lakers' duo won 6-4, 6-3.

Bleick and LeClair face Hibbing's Keaton Petrick and Isaiah Hildenbrand in the consolation semifinals at 8 a.m. Friday.

Litchfield's Lincoln Dille went 1-1 in the singles bracket. He won his opening-round match against Montevideo's Simon Fitzkappes, 6-0, 6-0. He lost in the quarterfinals to St. Paul Academy's Zahir Hassan, 6-2, 6-0.