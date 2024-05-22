Boys tennis: Minnewaska earns a state berth

May 21—FARGO, N.D. — Carson Beyer and Xavier Johnson's victory at No. 3 doubles secured the Minnewaska boys tennis team a spot in the Class A state tournament on Tuesday at Courts Plus Community Fitness.

Beyer and Johnson earned a comeback win which sealed a 4-3 victory for the top-seeded Lakers over No. 3 East Grand Forks in the Section 8A championship. The eighth-graders won 1-6, 6-1, 6-1 over the Green Wave's Oliver Kalenze and Austin Kovar. It marked the only match that went three sets.

"I don't think I've seen Carson play better than he played that match — he just kind of took over at the net — and Xavier just places the ball so well," Minnewaska head coach Tara Reichmann said. "The two of them just click together.

"Once they clicked, there was really no stopping them. They just dominated."

That effort has helped put Minnewaska back in the state tournament for the second time in the program's history. The Lakers also made the state tournament when it was a co-op with Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa in 2022.

Minnewaska's record between regular season play and the section is 22-3 overall. The Lakers beat No. 8 Fergus Falls and No. 4 Thief River Falls along the way in their playoff run.

The Class A team tournament begins on June 4 at the Reed-Sweatt Family Tennis Center in Minneapolis. The Class A individual tournament begins June 6.

"It's been a fun experience because we have so many young kids on our team," Reichmann said. "(Connor Quelle) and (Tenzin Dahl) were the only two kids that were on our team that went to state two years ago."Minnewaska's three other points came from singles players, two who are underclassmen. In total, there are seven underclassmen in the Lakers' starting lineup.

Drew Bleick, a sophomore, won 6-1, 6-1, at No. 3 singles over Nolan Meulebroeck. Carter LeClair, a freshman, won 6-4, 6-2, at No. 4 singles over the Green Wave's Bauer Walter. Dahl, a junior, won 6-4, 6-2, at No. 2 singles over Thomas McMahon.

"It's just so cool to see some younger kids just be able to step in and clinch their (victories), which, of course, really lifted Connor's spirits," Reichmann said.

Quelle, Minnewaska's lone senior, lost 6-3, 6-2, at No. 1 singles against the Green Wave's Carson Knutson. East Grand Forks also earned wins at Nos. 1 and 2 doubles.

"It was an exciting match," Reichmann said.

Minnewaska will have more opportunities to send individuals to the state tournament when Section 8A individual play gets underway at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Osakis. The first two rounds will be played, followed by the semifinal and finals taking place on Thursday back at Osakis.

There will be two doubles pairings and two singles players competing for the Lakers.

Dahl and Quelle face Fergus Falls' Clayton Peppel and Jose Rodriguez and Bleick and LeClair play the winner between Thief River Falls' Kaleb Funk and Ike Olson and Osakis' Dylan Hetland and Trent Redetzke.

Minnewaska junior Riley Thorfinnson takes on Detroit Lakes' Max Mercil and Lakers' freshman Landon Schifflerl competes against the Green Wave's Meulebroeck.