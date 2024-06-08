Boys tennis: Minnewaska duo falls in consolation

Jun. 7—MINNEAPOLIS — Drew Bleick and Carter LeClair's run for the Minnewaska boys tennis team came to an end in the doubles consolation bracket on Friday morning at the Reed-Sweatt Family Tennis Center.

Bleick and LeClair lost to Hibbing's Keaton Petrick and Isaiah Hildenbrand in three sets after the Bluejackets' duo forced a third set.

Bleick and LeClair took the first set, winning 7-6 (4). Petrick and Hildenbrand then went on to win 6-4 in the second set and 10-6 in a third set tiebreak.

Doubles

