Boys tennis: New-look Dragons open with a close loss

Apr. 5—LITCHFIELD — The Litchfield boys tennis team, which has a good amount of fresh faces, opened up its 2024 season with a 4-3 loss to Mora on Friday.

The Dragons, who graduated a strong senior class led by Alex Draeger, got wins from two of their doubles teams and another from one of its singles players. Former assistant Justin Wittrock also replaces long-time head coach John Carlson at the helm.

Litchfield sophomore Josh Blomberg and senior Alex Nelson won their No. 1 doubles match, beating Mora's Ledgyn Nelson and Sam Olson 6-0, 6-1. Isaac Elwell and Matt Defries, both sophomores, won at No. 2 doubles, defeating Mustangs' Ole Bakke and Isaac Holland 6-3, 6-4.

Also picking up a win at No. 3 singles was senior Jordan Turner. He beat Mora's Graham Balmer 7-5, 6-3.

The Dragons play host to Foley at 4:15 p.m. Thursday back at Litchfield.