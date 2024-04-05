Boys tennis: Benson/KMS opens with a 7-0 win

Apr. 4—WAITE PARK — The Benson/Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg boys tennis team opened the season Thursday with a 7-0 victory over St. Cloud Cathedral/St. John's Prep at Discovery Community School.

Leading the way was Benson/KMS No. 1 singles player Blake Brehmer, who beat Mason Grove 6-4, 6-0.

The closest match came at No. 3 doubles. Benson/KMS' Carson Petrak and Antoni Grinievin beat Parker Pan and Caiden Danielson 3-6, 7-6 (7-5), 10-4.

Benson/KMS goes to Montevideo at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.