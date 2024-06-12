Boys swimming: Silver Creek's James Story is the Longmont Times-Call swimmer of the year

Jun. 11—The headliner from Silver Creek's Class 4A boys swim championship has zero regrets about returning to high school competition this spring.

After skipping last year to focus on club swimming, the capper to James Story's high school comeback assured as much.

Last month at the state meet, the junior won the 100- and 200-yard freestyles as an individual and was part of another victory in the 200 medley relay — all helping the Raptors to their third team title in program history.

When asked if he'd made the right decision to return back then, the black-tinted goggles he wore that night may well have been rose-colored.

"It was worth it," he said, moments after hopping off the top of the podium at Veterans Memorial Aquatic Center. Perhaps he was delighted with the almost silly timing of the inquiry as his first of two individual title medals hung from his neck. "Obviously."

The sentiment, though, is much the same today for the Longmont Times-Call boys' swimmer of the year. The sentimental, as well.

"Being with all the guys is like being with the family," Story said. "Like OK, cool, I have high school practice today. I'm excited for this. It was something I was always looking forward to — the coaches, the environment, even the divers. Just the whole community. All of that allowed me to have so much fun during the high school season."

He pauses. "And of course, state. In no world would I be disappointed with how I performed or how the team performed."

During the spring, Story said he had to readjust to high school competition after missing his sophomore year with the Raptors.

Whereas the club season focuses solely on an individual, the preps season offers a chance to compete for a team. High school meets are also quicker, which can be freeing but also means less rest for swimmers between events.

His season was still a little different than most. He practiced with his club team rather than his high school, meeting back up with the Raptors only at competitions.

Gladly, he said, he never felt left out because of it.

"I was a club swimmer myself," longtime Raptors coach Debbie Stewart said. "I personally know, if a (club) swimmer doesn't swim with us in practice they're getting the training they need. ... The only thing they lose by not coming to some high school practices is the comradery of the boys. But the boys were open arms when they're together as a team, so when they see James come back and the leadership he gives when he's with the team, they respect him for that and they look up to him for it."

At state, Story along with Stephen Codevilla, Chayakorn Ngampatipatpong and Justin Leyba won the 200 medley (1 minute, 35.31 seconds). It was just one event ahead of the 200 freestyle, which he took in a school-record time of 1:42.08, and a while before he won the 100 free (46.34).

His focus now is on the long-course club season.

Heading to Iowa this weekend for an invite, Story's goal remains as it was when he missed his sophomore spring season to put his all into qualifying for the national junior championships.

He hasn't yet but is currently only fractions of a second away in the 100 freestyle.

"I've been so close for so long," he said. "I just want to get it and get it over with."

Not that the swimmer who is talking to several D-I colleges, including the University of Denver, the University of Illinois-Chicago and the University Nevada-Las Vegas, is trying to take anything in the pool for granted.

Looking back on the spring, he said, "it made me appreciate the sport more. And reminded me of my love for it."