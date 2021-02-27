BOYS' SWIMMING: No local makes it to finals

Feb. 27—INDIANAPOLIS — No swimmer, or relay team, from Clark or Floyd counties qualified for the final day of the IHSAA State Finals.

Swimmers from Floyd Central, Jeffersonville and New Albany competed in the first session of preliminaries Friday afternoon at the IU Natatorium on the campus of IUPUI.

Jeffersonville sophomore Evan Dickson finished 16th in his heat in the 200-yard freestyle and was later ninth in his heat of the 500 free.

New Albany junior Kaleb Kruer finished 10th in his heat of the 50 free. Later he, Will Carlson, Matthew Bishop and Kurt Geron took 17th in their heat of the 200 freestyle relay.

Meanwhile Floyd's Marty Finerty was 15th in his heat in the 100 butterfly.

Floyd Central's trio of Evan Thomas, Asher Gibson and Justin Tracy, along with New Albany's Colin Kruer, will compete in the 1-meter diving competition, which begins at 9 a.m. Saturday morning.