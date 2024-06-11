Boys swimming: Monarch's Keogh repeats as Daily Camera swimmer of the year

Jun. 11—From the moment juniors Gavin Keogh and Ethan DiFronzo first dove into the water for Monarch High School, the pair has irrevocably altered the course of the Coyotes' swim and dive program.

This year alone, at the ultra-competitive Class 5A state meet, the two combined for 79 points, with Keogh slightly beating out DiFronzo to score 40. The two, along with JC Holmes and Tobin Howe, earned the silver in the 200-yard freestyle relay, clocking in at 1 minute, 23.114 seconds. They likewise claimed fourth in the 400 free relay (3:05.24) alongside Holmes and Leif Petricka.

Keogh secured state runner-up status, just barely, in the 100 backstroke. His 48.074-second time lagged just 0.6 seconds behind Grandview's Oliver Schimberg. He added one last top-five finish to his resume with fourth in the 200 free (1:40.17), and showcased his versatility by competing with 10 different strokes this year.

Those marks earned Keogh the Daily Camera Swimmer of the Year, but by his own admission, he couldn't have done it without his best friend of 12 years.

"The relationship with Ethan, I think it helped a tremendous amount because we grew up in the sport together and we've switched teams together," Keogh said. "I think the reason I went to Monarch was because he was at Monarch. It was more like we can really build that program up a little bit while we're there. ... I think that's just helped a lot with my swimming because I think just having someone who's gone through thick and thin with me, it's just nice to have a shared experience with someone."

The two entered their freshman year with the mission of setting the new school record in every single event and, with one year remaining, they're only missing two. Keogh owns the 200 free (1:40.17), the 200 IM (1:51.45), the 500 free (4:39.36) and the 100 back (47.38).

DiFronzo holds the 50 free (20.39) and the 100 free (45.16), while both have combined for the 200 medley relay (1:33.47), the 200 free relay (1:23.11) and the 400 free relay (3:04.67). The 100 butterfly and the 100 breaststroke are all that elude them now.

The boys hope that next year's sprint toward a state title will prove much easier when the team drops down to 4A.

"We try harder with relays and races, if we're racing each other or we're teaming up with a relay. We push harder, so it's nice," DiFronzo said. "We got our eyes on some records, so maybe we can get some VMAC records in relays and individuals, and then also, we'll be striving for a state championship."

No matter how their senior year plays out, Monarch head coach Amber Austin is grateful for the altered landscape they've helped create for the Coyotes. They've already more than raised the bar.

"They have this level of trust, I think, that is really unique and really cool to watch them go back and forth like 'Hey, I'm going to set it up for you,'" Austin said. "Gavin usually sets it up for Ethan and then Ethan takes over or vice versa.

"They really have put us on the map in the last four years, and we're just kind of along for this awesome ride and journey of getting to watch them kind of elevate year after year. It's just really cool. It's great to have one all-star swimmer, but the fact that we have two at this high level is really special."