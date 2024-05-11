Boys swimming: Led by Story, Codevilla, Silver Creek wins 4A title

May 10—THORNTON — Silver Creek junior James Story said he didn't return to Silver Creek's swim team because he was after gold medals.

He missed the guys. "Taking a year off, it was like I didn't see my family for a year," he explained.

Meanwhile, what a reunion it has been.

At the Class 4A state swim championships Friday, Story won two events in his victorious return to the high school pool this spring. Senior Stephen Codevilla added to the legacy of his namesake with the first individual title of his career, and the Raptors cruised to their second team title in four years.

"It takes a team, it takes a family to win," said longtime coach Debbie Stewart, whose team chanted, "Debbie, Debbie, Debbie" after winning the program's third title at Veterans Memorial Aquatic Center. The Raptors had been runner-up the previous two seasons.

Out front was Story — quite the story himself.

After a strong debut at the state meet two years ago, he returned to the Raptors this season, after a year away, and capped it with titles in the 100- and 200-yard freestyles.

Last spring, he said his focus was solely on the club circuit. Not uncommon for a swimmer destined for more in the pool after graduation. His want was a place in the national junior championships in the winter. And he was close, he explained through a wry smile. But there will be more opportunities. A realization perhaps aided by his big night.

"I truly missed the guys," he said. "A lot of people wanted me back. And I decided, I like my coaches, like my team and love the sport. So, I decided to try it again. And it was worth it, obviously."

Furthering a widening grin following Story's second individual gold of the night, Codevilla came up to him and called him "his favorite two-timer."

The junior could only laugh when re-telling it, acknowledging that the senior likely meant favorite boys' swimmer. After all, his sister Mary Codevilla won seven individual titles for Niwot before graduating in 2022.

"He's got Mary," Story smiled. "I got to live up to Mary."

At least, Codevilla, himself, doesn't have to anymore. His win in the 100 backstroke made sure of that.

Well, sort of.

"She was like, 'If you win today, you'll be one-seventh as good as me,'" Codevilla said, belting out a hearty laugh. "So, I decided, I got to get it. It was amazing to stand up there and finally feel what she felt. And obviously James won two. It was a great feeling."

Together, Story, Codevilla, Chayakorn Ngampatipatpong and Justin Leyba led the Raptors to a second-place finish in the 200 medley relay. But on a night everything seemed to go the Raptors' way, that did too, and they were awarded gold in the event after CHSAA disqualified previous winner, Mullen, per the official results.

In all, Stewart said the Raptors finished with three school records — by way of Story's 200 freestyle (1:42.08), Codevilla's 100 backstroke (50.05) and the 200 medley relay (1:35.31). They had 12 top-10 finishes and seven in the top five.

Silver Creek won with 329 points. Windsor was second with 267.

Broomfield finished eighth (217), led by a senior class that has continued to push the Eagles up the standings over the last four years. They were 13th in both 2021 and 2022 before finishing 10th last season.

Longmont took 26th.

"The boys as a whole have just improved a ton," said longtime Broomfield coach Emily Austin, who said she now graduates eight seniors, four who scored state points.

Individually in the top eight for the Eagles, senior Nathan McCracken finished fifth in the 200 IM, sixth in the 100 butterfly. Junior Rhys Gibson went fifth in the 500 free and senior Riley Glass was eighth in the backstroke.

Full area results are below.

200 medley relay

Silver Creek, first, 1:35.31; Broomfield, sixth, 1:41.04; Longmont, 18th, 1:48.35.

200 freestyle

James Story, Silver Creek, first, 1:42.08; Rhys Gibson, Broomfield, 10th, 1:47.07; Justin Gawrych, Silver Creek, 11th, 1:47.59.

200 IM

Jake Eccleston, Windsor, first, 1:47.47; Nathan McCracken, Broomfield, fifth, 1:57.97; Chayakorn Ngampatipatpong, Silver Creek, eighth, 2:00.21; Lincoln Miller, Silver Creek, 14th, 2:04.96.

50 freestyle

Duncan Salmen, Evergreen, first, 21.17; Burke Frese, Broomfield, ninth, 22.57; Justin Leyba, Silver Creek, 12th, 22.43.

1-meter dive

Carson Harrington, Evergreen, first, 601.50; Rider Neeb, Silver Creek, eighth, 448.20; Levi Walker, Silver Creek, 13th, 405.80; Oliver Fischaber, Silver Creek, 15th, 374.10; Burke Frese, Broomfield, 18th, 351.65; Sam Harding, Silver Creek, 19th, 328.15.

100 butterfly

Duncan Salmen, Evergreen, first, 49.49; Nathan McCracken, Broomfield, sixth, 53.25; Riley Glass, Broomfield, 15th, 56.00.

100 freestyle

James Story, Silver Creek, first, 46.34; Stephen Codevilla, Silver Creek, fourth, 47.49; Justin Leyba, Silver Creek, 10th, 49.44; Vix Douglass, Broomfield, 11th, 49.36.

500 freestyle

Barrett Kerrigan, Cheyenne Mountain, first, 4:38.84; Rhys Gibson, Broomfield, fifth, 4:53.83; Justin Gawrych, Silver Creek, ninth, 4:59.07.

200 freestyle relay

Glenwood Springs, first, 1:26.02; Broomfield, fifth, 1:30.02; Silver Creek, seventh, 1:30.79.

100 backstroke

Stephen Codevilla, Silver Creek, first, 50.05; Riley Glass, Broomfield, eighth, 55.94.

100 breaststroke

Jake Eccleston, Windsor, first, 53.67; Chayakorn Ngampatipatpong, Silver Creek, third, 57.98.

400 freestyle relay

Mullen, first, 3:11.40; Silver Creek, fourth, 3:14.08; Broomfield, seventh, 3:17.62.

Team results

Silver Creek, first, 329; Broomfield, eighth, 217, Longmont, 26th, 6.