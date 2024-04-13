Boys swimming: Fairview leaning on stellar seniors ahead of big meet

Apr. 12—With a team as large as Fairview boys swimming, strong leadership can make or break a program's level of success. The Knights are lucky to have two such seniors, both of which are moving on to swim Division-I next year.

James Kershaw will be taking his aquatic and academic acumen to Brown, and Layton Sealman will test out the waters at Utah.

Ever since he committed to the Ivy League, Kershaw has been flying through the lanes, shaving times like it's his job. His butterfly and individual medley, at varying distances between his club and high school meets, have gotten anywhere from one to four seconds faster.

It certainly hasn't hurt that he's a master in the classroom as well, with a weighted GPA of 4.8.

"This year, I've been focusing a lot on my underwaters and been (weight-)lifting a lot, which is a big thing. There's a lot more power and then just a better understanding of how I feel in the water," Kershaw said. "Academics have always been a really big thing for me. As I started searching, I was looking for a school that was going to be a great fit for me academically and athletically. Ivy League sort of fit that profile really well."

Fairview head coach Connor Corrigan, who has been with Kershaw since the beginning of his high school career, called his butterfly stroke "spectacular" as he's witnessed him break out of his shell a bit more.

"It's been really cool being able to be his coach for the past four years," Corrigan said. "He was, as a freshman, very shy. He has always gotten his work done, always has had a very strong work ethic. Through his time here, one of the biggest growths I've seen is sharing that work ethic with others and holding others accountable, encouraging his fellow swimmers."

Sealman, likewise, has been a boon to his teammates over the past few years. He just recently rejoined the Knights after focusing on his club meets during the first half of the spring season. He's nursing a sprained wrist at the moment, but hopes that once he can heal fully, he can rip through the pool once again.

"I definitely think it's going to take a lot of underwater work, comparatively, to how I am usually," Sealman said. "Breath work is another big one. Other than those two, I think it's just staying determined and coming to practice every day, putting the work in and putting your head down."

The Knights have been preparing for one of the biggest regular-season competitions over the next few days, and hope to stun when they leap into the water at the Mustang Invite on Saturday. Kershaw currently boasts a best time of 52.59 seconds in the 100 fly, and Sealman, so far, has sped to a 21.61 in the 50 free. He's been primarily focusing on freestyles as he gets back into the groove of the high school scene.

They both have a month left to perfect their strokes ahead of the state meet.

"Layton always brings a good level of excitement with relays and in practice as well. He's a loud voice that's able to keep people accountable. I think the team's really looking forward to having him back in the pool more regularly," Corrigan said. "Layton is probably one of the most talented swimmers I've ever coached."