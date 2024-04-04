'The boys of summer are back': Spokane Indians kick off start of season with Fan Fest

Apr. 3—Spokane Indians catcher Bryant Betancourt brought Michael Jackson dance moves and lyrics Wednesday night to the Avista Stadium field, winning the hearts of Indians fans and a crisp $100 bill.

The entertainment was part of the minor league baseball team's annual Fan Fest, which allowed fans to meet players, enjoy a hot dog and watch sluggers belt home run balls into the night sky to kick off the start of the season.

The Indians open the High-A West season Friday night with a three-game homestand against the Vancouver Canadians.

"The boys of summer are back," said Chadron Hazelbaker, who emceed the on-field entertainment.

Before the players hit the field for introductions and the home run derby, fans lined up for player autographs at the stadium's concourse.

Dressed in their white uniforms and red hats and beanies, players sat at long tables signing fans' posters, hats and baseballs.

Brianne and Casey Davis' three young children were among the many who received signatures.

"The kids always love to meet the players before the games, but now they were like, 'Wait, we can meet all of them?' " Brianne Davis said.

She said the family, from Ione, Washington, come to several Indians games every summer. Casey Davis said they are going to at least three games this year courtesy of his boss who gets season tickets.

He said he loves the beautiful field at Avista Stadium.

"When I walk through the tunnel and I see the field, that's my favorite," Casey Davis said.

Taylor Belote and his wife, Amanda, with their three young children were sitting behind the third-base dugout waiting for the on-field festivities to begin.

They returned just a few hours earlier from Seattle, where they watched a Mariners game.

Taylor Belote, sporting a blue Mariners jacket and a white Indians hat, said they also attend a few Indians games each year.

"Hopefully, more this summer," he said.

Taylor Belote said they looked forward to the home run derby and the opportunity for their children, who are on spring break, to run the bases on the field Wednesday night.

Hazelbaker introduced the coaches and staff, including manager Robinson Cancel, on the field.

Cancel took the microphone and told the fans he hopes to win a championship this year.

"We're very excited about it," he said.

Players then introduced themselves, stating their name, position and hometown. Some also shared their manager's hope of bringing a title to Indians fans.

Hazelbaker encouraged the players to dance, sing or perform a talent to get the crowd going.

Mason Green, a pitcher, dropped to the grass to do the "worm" and "griddy" dances to the delight of the fans.

Betancourt, the fan favorite winner, performed a brief Michael Jackson dance and, later, a song.

Zach Agnos, another pitcher, said he was a "partially certified yoga instructor" and did a handstand.

Outfielder Braiden Ward, who played at the University of Washington, yelled, "Go Dawgs" into the microphone, which drew mostly boos from the crowd.

He got the crowd back on his side shortly after by helping Green lead fans in the singing of Neil Diamond's "Sweet Caroline."