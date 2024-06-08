Boys state tennis: St. Paul Academy wins singles, doubles titles to complete Class A state sweep
St. Paul Academy freshman Zahir Hassan won the Class A singles state title in straight sets Friday at Reed Sweatt Tennis Center in Minneapolis.
To do so, he had to knock off his teammate.
Hassan, the No. 2 seed, bested the tournament’s top seed, Spartans’ eighth-grader Winston Arvidson, 6-4, 6-1 to win the championship.
Hassan didn’t drop a set throughout his state tournament run, and the first set of the title match marked the only time in the two days that he lost more than two games in a set.
St. Paul Academy — which won the team title Wednesday — completed the Class A state week sweep as Leo Benson and Maik Nguyen repeated as doubles champs. The top seed downed the No. 2 seed, Carter Reinbold and Charlie Paul of Mound Westonka, 6-1, 6-2 in the championship match.
The senior duo didn’t drop a set this week.
CLASS 2A
Rochester Mayo’s Tej Bhagra beat Wayzata’s Aaron Beduhn 6-4, 6-4 to claim the Class 2A individual state crown at Baseline Tennis Center on the University of Minnesota campus.
Mahtomedi’s Brandon Pham claimed third place after Zephyrs teammate Sam Rathmanner retired following a grueling three-set, semifinal loss to Beduhn.
Orono’s Anthony Perrill and Quinn Martini beat Wayzata’s Tanay Panguluri and Jacob Salisbury 6-2, 6-4 to win the doubles title.