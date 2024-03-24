Boys state basketball roundup: Breck holds off Lake City for Class 2A crown

Breck 76, Lake City 72: Wisconsin commit Daniel Freitag exploded for 33 points, eight rebounds and five steals to lead Breck to its first ever boys basketball state title in its second-ever state tournament appearance.

Lake City led 47-46 with 11 minutes, 32 seconds to play, but Breck responded with an 18-5 run to claim a 12-point advantage.

Then Lake City (26-6) responded with a 16-5 run to make it 71-70 Breck with two minutes to play. Trailing by two, Lake City had a chance to tie or take the lead in the closing seconds, but Breck came through with a stop and Freitag clinched the championship with a pair of free-throws with two seconds to play.

Lake City shot 56 percent from the field, but committed 20 turnovers that led to 26 Breck points.

Hunter Lorenson scored 19 points for Lake City, who had five players score in double figures. Miles Newton had 16 points and seven points for Breck (31-1)

Cherry 78, Fertile-Beltrami 40

Gophers commit Isaac Asuma tallied 12 points, eight assists and eight rebounds to lift Cherry to its first state title.

Cherry finished third each of the last two seasons.

Cherry left no doubt this season. The top seed’s three state tournament victories came by an average of 29 points. Cherry (31-2) built a quick 18-4 advantage Saturday and never looked back.

Noah Asuma had 22 points and eight rebounds for Cherry, who shot 55 percent from the field while holding third-seeded Fertile-Beltrami (27-7) to 33 percent shooting.