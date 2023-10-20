The Boys spin-off Gen V renewed for season 2

Prime Video - Amazon Prime

The Boys spinoff Gen V has been renewed for a second season at Amazon Prime Video.

The series follows young Supes at the Voight-run Godolkin University School of Crimefighting, who are put to the test in a series of challenges as they hone their powers.

It began streaming in September, with the final episode of season one set for release on November 3.

Speaking about the renewal, Vernon Sanders, head of television at Amazon MGM Studios said (via Variety): "Expanding the universe of The Boys with a series as bold as Gen V has been an incredible journey for us and our wonderful partners at Sony.

"From our first conversation with showrunners Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters, along with Eric Kripke, Evan Goldberg, and Seth Rogen, we knew Gen V would push the boundaries.

"Their unapologetic approach is exactly what audiences love, and it has helped Gen V become the No. 1 series on Prime Video in over 130 countries."



Showrunner Michele Fazekas and executive producer Eric Kripke, added: "We couldn’t be happier to make a second season of Gen V.

"These are characters and stories we’ve grown to love, and we are thrilled to know people feel the same!

"The writers are already working on the new season – sophomore year is gonna be wild, with all the twists, heart, satire, and exploding genitalia you've come to expect from the show."

Gen V's executive producer Seth Rogen previously teased the spinoff would be "more shocking" than its predecessor.

"Gen V has some really crazy shit in it. The fact that they're in college, they're a little younger, makes it more shocking maybe," he said.

"In general, if you're making an R-rated thing, they let you do whatever you want, unless there's some real legal thing that they think you might be bumping against."

Season one of Gen V is streaming on Prime Video.

