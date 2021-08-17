BOYS' SOCCER ROUNDUP: Railey's goal lifts 'Dogs

Aug. 17—NEW ALBANY — Finn Railey's second-half goal lifted New Albany to a 1-0 victory over visiting Louisville DuPont Manual in the Bulldogs' season-opener Monday night at Green Valley.

The match was scoreless until the 26-minute, 36-second mark of the second half when Nathaniel Higbie assisted Railey's goal.

"I'm proud of the effort down two players," New Albany coach Josh Dickman said. "Everyone contributed."

The Bulldogs (1-0) are scheduled to host Evansville Christian at 6:30 p.m. Thursday evening.

NEW ALBANY 1, DUPONT MANUAL 0

DuPont Manual 0 0 — 0

New Albany 0 1 — 1

SCORING SUMMARY

Second half

NA — Finn Railey (Nathaniel Higbie assist).

JV: New Albany 2 (Colin Thurston, Jack Moutadier), DuPont Manual 1.

EAGLES CLIP WARRIORS

LANESVILLE — Host Lanesville rolled to a 6-1 victory over visiting Christian Academy in the season-opener for both Monday.