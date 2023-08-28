BOYS' SOCCER ROUNDUP: Pioneers axe Hatchets

Aug. 27—WASHINGTON — Quentin Hesse had a hat trick and two assists to lead Class 2A No. 8 Providence to a 6-1 win at Washington on Saturday.

Wyatt Moore, Holden Goffinet and Braden Hoke also found the net for the Pioneers, who received two assists from Drew Kelly and one apiece from Griffin Folz and Luke Richards.

Gus Ernstberger recorded five saves in goal for Providence (4-0-1), which will visit Louisville Ballard at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

WILDCATS DOWN 'DOGS

JASPER — Host Jasper scored three second-half goals en route to a 6-2 triumph over visiting New Albany on Saturday.

The Wildcats took a 1-0 lead in the ninth minute of the match before Finn Railey equalized for the Bulldogs a short time later. Jasper tallied twice more before Jack Moutardier scored to pull New Albany within 3-2 at halftime.

The Wildcats took command after intermission, outscoring the 'Dogs 3-0.

Hunter Matheny and Ollie Dickman registered assists for New Albany (2-2), which is scheduled to visit Bedford North Lawrence on Thursday night.

WOODMEN DEFAT DEVILS

JEFFERSONVILLE — Visiting Greenwood defeated Jeffersonville 3-1 Saturday.

The Red Devils (0-3) are scheduled to visit Seymour at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

