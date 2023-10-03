BOYS' SOCCER ROUNDUP: Lions roar in sectional-opener

Oct. 3—SEYMOUR — Eli Benitos' hat trick helped No. 18 Rock Creek to a 7-2 triumph over Eastern Greene in a first-round match of the Class A Trinity Lutheran Sectional on Monday night.

Milos Benitos and Rijkard Upchuch added two goals apiece for the unbeaten Lions.

Rock Creek (14-0-2) advances to the sectional semifinals. The Lions will face the winner of Tuesday night's match between Christian Academy (4-6-3) and Austin (0-9) at 7 p.m. Wednesday night in the second semi.

Henryville (9-6-2) will take on Lanesville (1-12-1) at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the first semifinal. The Hornets earned that right with a 4-3 victory over the host Cougars in Monday's first first-round match.

DRAGONS DOWN PANTHERS

SCOTTSBURG — Charlie Aguilar tallied two goals while Edwin Mendez had a goal and two assists to lead Silver Creek to a 4-0 win over Corydon Central in a first-round match of the Class 2A Scottsburg Sectional on Monday.

Bo Ndaruhutse added a goal and Aidan Flores dished out an assist for the Dragons, who led 1-0 at halftime before tallying three times after intermission.

Creek (6-9-1) will face North Harrison (7-7-1) at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the first sectional semifinal.

First-round action continues Tuesday night at Scottsburg. Salem (5-6-3) will take on Charlestown (9-3-1) at 5:30 p.m. before fifth-ranked Providence (9-3-4) faces the host Warriors (9-5-2) around 7:30 p.m.