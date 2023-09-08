BOYS' SOCCER ROUNDUP: Hesse's hat trick leads Pioneers to win

Sep. 7—CLARKSVILLE — Quentin Hesse had a hat trick and an assist to lead Class 2A No. 6 Providence to a 6-0 victory over visiting North Harrison on Wednesday night at Murphy Stadium.

Jaxon Revell added a goal and two assists for the Pioneers while Nathan Coker contributed a goal and an assist. Additionally, Ben Welp also found the net while Evan McCombs dished out an assist.

In goal, Gus Ernstberger and Will Stengel combined for one save and the clean sheet for Providence (6-1-2), which will host Fern Creek (Ky.) at noon Saturday.

LIONS STING BLUEJACKETS

SELLERSBURG — Class A No. 20 Rock Creek rolled to a 7-0 victory over visiting Mitchell on Wednesday evening.

The Lions (6-0) will visit Henryville at 6 p.m. tonight.