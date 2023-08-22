BOYS' SOCCER ROUNDUP: Bulldogs down Dragons

Aug. 22—SELLERSBURG — Four different players scored goals to lead New Albany to a 4-0 win at Silver Creek at Hunter Station Pizza Stadium on Monday night.

Carlos Rodriguez was the first Bulldog to find the net while Davis Barber was the second as the visitors led 2-0 at halftime.

Finn Railey and Jeremiah Renner added second-half goals for New Albany (2-0), which is scheduled to visit Class 3A No. 5 Columbus North at 7 p.m. tonight.

The Dragons (0-3) are slated to host Seymour at 7 p.m. tonight.

SATURDAY

PIONEERS ROLL OVER TITANS

FORT BRANCH — Quentin Hesse tallied two goals while Jaxon Revell added a goal and two assists to lead Class 2A No. 9 Providence to a 5-1 win at Gibson Southern on Saturday afternoon.

Drew Kelly and Zac Kaelin each dished out an assist for the Pioneers, who received three saves in goal from Gus Ernstberger.

Providence (3-0) will visit Floyd Central at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

LIONS TAKE TITLE

NORTH VERNON — Rock Creek took home the team title in the Jennings County Round Robin.

The Lions slammed South Ripley 6-1 in their first game before edging the host Panthers 3-2 in the final.

Rock Creek (3-0) is idle this week before visiting North Harrison on Aug. 29.

CUBS CLIP CREEK

SELLERSBURG — Visiting Madison edged Silver Creek 1-0 Saturday at Hunter Station Pizza Stadium.

The Dragons (0-2) host Seymour tonight.

EAGLES DOWN DEVILS

JEFFERSONVILLE — Louisville Eastern defeated host Jeffersonville 3-0 Saturday afternoon.

The Red Devils (0-2) will visit Louisville DuPont Manual on Thursday evening.