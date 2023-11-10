Boys' soccer: Previewing Saturday's state championship games

Nov. 10—CLASS A

Who: Deering (12-3-2) vs. Lewiston (14-2-1)

When: 12:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Messalonskee High, Oakland

Outlook: While Deering goes for its first boys' soccer championship — in its first trip to a state final — Lewiston will be trying to win its fourth Class A crown in the past eight seasons, having taken the crown in 2015, 2017 and 2018, and losing to Falmouth in 2019. The Blue Devils have won a pair of one-goal playoff games since the shootings in their city that claimed 18 lives, giving some measure of solace and relief to their community. Deering Coach Joel Costigan recognized Lewiston will be the rooting favorite for an impartial fan. "For sure. I would," Costigan said. ... Deering has shown its grit by winning in double overtime in the quarterfinal (2-1 versus Kennebunk) and semifinal (1-0 against Falmouth), then knocking off crosstown rival Portland, 1-0. Nick Simon Mboumba (11 goals, five assists) scored the winners in the past two games on free kicks. Chandrel Mangele-Laza (13 goals) is a dangerous threat while Ethan Fisher and Peter Sargent lead an improving midfield. Maine Soccer Coaches' Association Southern Class A all-star Alberto Lucas-Bayata and the rest of the Deering defense will be challenged by speedy Tegra Mbele (eight goals, 10 assists) and MSCA Northern A all-star Jacinto Mvinga (seven goals, six assists) and the rest of Lewiston's deep and athletic team that focuses on trying to win the ball back instantly when turned over.

CLASS B

Who: Yarmouth (15-2) vs John Bapst (15-1-1)

When: 5:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Mt. Ararat High, Topsham

Outlook: This is a rematch of the 2022 final won by Yarmouth, 3-2. The Clippers — who start an all-senior lineup — have won three straight Class B titles, seven of the last eight, and 12 championships overall in Coach Mike Hagerty's 27-year tenure. ... Yarmouth is a defense-first outfit led by MSCA Southern B all-stars Justin Dawes and Jon Fulton in the back and Adam McLaughlin in the midfield. Keeper Ian O'Connor has come up with critical saves in 1-0 wins against York (overtime) in the regional semifinal and Cape Elizabeth in the South final. The offense can come from a variety of places. ... Yarmouth played at Mt. Ararat this year, beating the Eagles, 3-0. Yarmouth should have an advantage in fan support since Mt. Ararat is just 18 miles from its high school and the Yarmouth girls are playing in the 3 p.m. game. ... John Bapst rallied from a 2-0 second-half deficit in its 3-2 overtime regional final win, starting with a penalty kick goal by junior forward Ethan Marquis with 11 minutes left in regulation. After tying the game on a free kick by senior captain Jack DeRosier, Marquis scored the overtime winner on another free kick from Marquis. Marquis (18 goals, nine assists) and junior midfielder Oscar Martinez (MSCA North B all-star with 13 goals, three assists) are the top offensive threats. Center back Silas Pepin and keeper Connor Messervey lead the defense. Bapst has never won a Class B title.