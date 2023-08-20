Boys Soccer Players to Watch in 2023

Aug. 20—Dougie Rice, Traverse City West, Sr.: The reigning Record-Eagle Defensive Player of the Year was an integral part of the Titans racking up 13 shutouts as Rice controlled the backline. Rice earned all-district and second-team Big North honors, but one should expect a step up as the senior steps into a bigger role.

Quinn Noyes, Traverse City Central, Sr.: Noyes was incredibly durable and versatile for the Trojans in his junior campaign, playing forward and defender. Everything he did on and off the field in 2022 showed why he was named captain — even by playing every position but goalkeeper. Noyes' leadership qualities will once again be of immense value to the Trojans in 2023.

Finn Mankowski, Suttons Bay, Sr.: Mankowski is no stranger to the Dream Team. He was awarded a spot on the 2021 Dream Team and continues to improve. Mankowski led the team in goals (16) and assists (18) while being responsible for five of Suttons Bay's game-winning goals. He was also awarded D3 first-team all-state, first-team all-region.

Koa West, Elk Rapids, Sr.: Replacing Jack Spencer in net last season was going to be a challenge for the team, but Koa West worked his butt off to stamp himself as the Elks' starting goalkeeper. In the postseason alone, West made saves that were make-or-break for the Elks. He will be an MVP-level piece for the Elks this season.

Augustin Creamer, Leland, Sr.

The junior showed an amazing calm and composed demeanor on the back line that kept the Comets' defense stable under pressure. He tallied four goals with a half-dozen assists to Division 4 second-team all-state for helping Leland advance to the state semifinals.

Jackson Cote, Traverse City West, Sr.

Cote was a stellar contributor for the successful Titans program that continues to produce solid season after solid season. As a junior, Cote had 11 goals with nine assists to earn all-district honors as well as second team all-Big North. He could have a breakout season for West as a senior.

Aidan Peters, Traverse City Christian, Sr.

Peters was the Sabres' captain as a junior, signaling great trust and faith in the talented youngster. The TC Christian defender was an all-district and all-region honoree as well as an all-state honorable mention. His final season will be one that Peters will want to make memorable with a deep playoff run.

Julian Ahluwalia, Traverse City Christian, Sr.

One of the Sabres' top defenders finished the season with two goals and nine assists as he earned all-district honors as a junior. TC Christian has been on the verge of something special for the last few seasons, and Ahluwalia will be one of the many key cogs to keep the machine moving forward in 2023.

Asher Paul Traverse City Central, Jr.

Paul was such a standout for the Trojans that he was named team captain as a sophomore. Identifying talent and leadership that early is a huge part of setting a strong foundation to build on in the future. The midfielder finished with nine goals and seven assists, and Paul has a good chance of reaching double digits in both categories this season.

Noah Hilley, Elk Rapids, Jr.

Hilley has to follow in the footsteps of some pretty big shoes, but the soon-to-be three-year varsity starter has the tools and the makeup to do just that. The dynamic midfielder was an all-conference and all-state selection as he scored a baker's dozen goals and had seven assists. Hilley will have the opportunity for more in 2023.

Ethan Romey, Cadillac, Jr.

The Vikings' goalkeeper put together a fantastic season as he handled one of the most important positions on the field with 124 saves in 19 games. His junior campaign is likely to be even more impressive than his sophomore effort, and he'll be able to handle the pressure even better.

Trey Roman, Leland, Jr.

Leland has always been a perennial contender, and players such as Roman are the reason why the Comets continue to be successful year after year. Despite scoring just one goal, the defender was recognized for his game-stopping abilities with an all-state selection as a sophomore. His leadership and play as a junior will be paramount in 2023.

Amayo Bardeguez-Barrera, Boyne City, Sr.

The Rambler was a Division 3 second-team all-state selection as a junior and was a big part of Boyne City's 10-win season and second-place finish in the Lake Michigan Conference. Bardeguez-Barrera will have plenty to offer his team as a senior and is a strong candidate for a breakout season.