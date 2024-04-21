BOYS SOCCER: Plainsmen dominate visiting Camels

Apr. 21—The Laramie High boys soccer team cruised to a 4-0 win against Campbell County on Saturday at Deti Stadium.

Senior Paulo Mellizo scored twice and assisted on two goals to help lead LHS to victory. Coach Andy Pannell mentioned that being the first time a player has achieved those stats in a single game during his tenure.

The Plainsmen nabbed three goals in the opening 23 minutes of play from seniors Sam Kaiser in the 14th, Paulo Mellizo in the 19th and Karson Busch in the 23rd. After scoring a goal of his own and assisting on two in the first half, Mellizo added a fourth Plainsmen goal in the 71st.

Laramie (5-3-2 overall, 3-3-2 Class 4A East conference) will host Cheyenne South (1-9, 0-8) at 6 p.m. on Tuesday inside Deti Stadium.

