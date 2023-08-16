Boys soccer: Pirates drop opener on the pitch

Aug. 16—MADISON — The Greensburg boys soccer team opened the season with a 2-0 loss at Madison Tuesday. The Cubs found the net in the first minute and stopped every shot from the Pirates en route to the shutout win.

Greensburg's Cy Miller and Jacoby Miller had shots on goal in the second half, but could not find the back of the net.

Pirates goalkeeper Braylon Hahn stopped 13 shots from the Cubs.

The Pirates (0-1) return to action Thursday at home against Eastern Indiana Athletic Conference opponent South Dearborn.

Rushville

CENTERVILLE — The Lions soccer opened the season at Centerville Thursday lost 8-0 to the Bulldogs.

According to Coach Wagner, Centerville started off quick attacking the young Lions' defensive line. The Bulldogs scored three minutes into the game and continued their offensive attack throughout the first half.

Rushville put together a few positive offensive possessions in the first half that led to Nathan Dora getting good shots, but the shots were unable to find the back of the net. At half, Centerville led 7-0.

The second half saw Centerville keep up their offensive pressure and score one more time for a final score of 8-0.

"We started three freshman on our defensive line today who went up against two very talented Centerville seniors. They played well, but made little mistakes that we will work on throughout the season. Our team continue to fight hard in the second half and we were able to hold possession more in the second half once the first game nerves settle for our young team," Coach Wagner said.

For the Lions, Dora had three shots. Matthew Clark and Tucker Case both had one shot. Noah Lee recorded four saves.

The Lions will return to action at 5:30 p.m. Thursday hosting Batesville.

