Boys soccer: Miller City tops Kalida

Sep. 15—KALIDA — Miller City senior goalkeeper Joseph Deitering quickly remembered three years ago when Kalida steamrolled his team.

That made it all the more satisfying for Deitering after Miller City notched a 2-0 boys soccer victory over Kalida Tuesday at Kalida.

Deitering posted 10 saves for the shutout, with several diving saves at the goal post and a few punch saves over the crossbar.

"That was a big, especially losing to Kalida 7-0 as a freshman goalkeeper," Deitering said. "Sophomore year we lost 4-1, junior year we lost 1-0 and this year we were able to execute. There was a lot of hard work put into it."

Deitering has also played on the forward line this season and has six goals.

It marked Miller City's first boys soccer victory over Kalida since 2014.

Miller City is 6-3, 1-1 in the Putnam County League. Kalida s 3-4-2, 1-1 in the PCL.

"It felt good," Miller City coach Kevin Deitering (the goalkeeper's father) said. "Kalida is one of those programs that (when you beat them) is a huge accomplishment. If you look at their schedule, they are basically a WBL (Western Buckeye League) school with their schedule."

Samuel Ellerbrock and Silas Niese scored the goals for Miller City.

Kalida controlled play the first 20 minutes and got off four quick shots on the net which Deitering turned away.

That helped Miller City survive the early Kalida surge.

"I had a couple of saves in the first half I was able to execute on," Deitering said. "And I had a couple of upper 90 saves I was able to parlay over the net. ... The right-side save (early) was a big one."

Kalida outshot Miller City 11-6. Kalida had the corner-kick advantage 4-2.

Kalida goalkeeper Brady Fersch made two saves.

Miller City scored first with 9:08 left in the first half on a rebound shot by Ellerbrock.

Owen Thobe had the first shot and then after a save, Mason Rieman had a rebound shot, which was saved by Fersch.

Ellerbrock then knocked in the second rebound from 8-yards out.

"We weathered the storm (early) and went into halftime with a 1-0 lead which was huge," coach Deitering said.

"We got a big momentum booster with the first goal," goalkeeper Deitering said.

Kalida came out swarming the Miller City goal for most of the second half, as Miller City pulled back a few of its four midfielders to the defensive end.

"I feel they controlled the ball the whole second half," coach Deitering said. "We told our guys to play containment, don't stab at the ball, keep them in front of you and talk. And this is probably the best defensive effort we've had as far as guys talking and marking them on their set pieces. ... I'm really proud of our guys."

Miller City pushed its lead to 2-0 when Niese fired a high line drive from 19-yards out into the upper-left corner of the net.

That came with 5:10 to go.

"That second goal was so huge because you never felt comfortable with a 1-0 lead against these guys," coach Deitering said.

Reach The Lima News sports department at 567-242-0451.