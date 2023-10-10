Boys soccer and girls volleyball were the order of the day on Columbus Day

BOYS SOCCER

Division I

North Kingstown 5, Cumberland 0

Five different players scored goals in North Kingstown's shutout victory over the Cumberland on Monday. Connecting for the Skippers were Jake Pezza, Johnluca Frenzilli Jr., Charlie Hanus, Joshua Chen and Mikiyas Ashenafi. Also contributing to the win was Thomas DiNicola, who assisted on three of the scores.

Division II

West Warwick 4, Shea 2

Mike Strain scored 3 goals and assisted on a Genard Lee tally and Alex Hoxie stopped 10 shots as the Wizards held off the Raiders for the victory. Jbril Ngom and Giusseppe Ciccia scored for the Raiders, who trailed, 2-1, at halftime. West Warwick is now 4-3-2, while Shea falls to 4-4-1.

Division III

Ponaganset 3, Exeter/West Greenwich 1

Jake Carlos scored a pair of goals, Soren Bousquet also tallied and Ian Etheridge had 2 assists as the Chieftains improved their record to 6-2-1 with the win. Elijah Beltran scored for the Scarlet Knights, who fall to 2-7-1.

Division IV

Davies 3, Rogers 2

Rogers, down 2-0 on goals by Martin Van Den Hurk, Davies got tallies from Alesandro Sanchez and Alijah Cutler to tie the score and with 18 minutes to go in the game, German Sanchez whistled a shot from 30 yards out that found the back of the net for what would turn out to be the game-winner for Patriots. The Vikings are now 0-9-1, while the Patriots improve to 7-2-2 and are atop the division standings.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Division III

Block Island 3, Toll Gate 0 (25-17, 25-22, 25-13)

The play of Cora Ryan (2 aces, 2 kills, 10 assists and 3 digs), Haley Conant (5 kills, 1 ace, 5 digs), Bailey Payne (5 kills, 1 ace, 3 digs) and Dakota Littlefield (8 digs, 2 aces) helped Block Island upend Toll Gate in a D-III crossover. For the Titans, Mary McNulty recorded 7 kills and 2 blocks, Madison Hathaway had 3 kills and 3 blocks and Laci Hillier had 3 kills and 7 digs in the loss.

Tuesday's schedule

BOYS SOCCER

Johnston at Mount St. Charles, 4 p.m.

PCD vs. Woonsocket at Barry Field, 4 p.m.

T2/PC/SP/JS at Mt. Pleasant, 4 p.m.

Chariho at Hope, 4:15 p.m.

Lincoln at Moses Brown, 4:30 p.m.

Blackstone Valley vs. Toll Gate at Warwick Vets, 4:30 p.m.

Tolman at Classical, 6 p.m.

Pilgrim at Cranston West, 6 p.m.

Tiverton at Narragansett, 6:30 p.m.

Smithfield at Coventry, 6:30 p.m.

St. Raphael at North Providence, 6:30 p.m.

East Greenwich at North Smithfield, 7 p.m.

Burrillville at Westerly, 7 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Cranston East at Ex./West Greenwich, 3:30 p.m.

Scituate at North Providence, 3:45 p.m.

Lincoln School at Classical, 4 p.m.

Mount Pleasant at PCD, 4:30 p.m.

North Kingstown at Pilgrim, 4:30 p.m.

Tolman/Shea at Johnston, 4:45 p.m.

Davies vs. Rogers at Toppa Field, 5 p.m.

Toll Gate at Tiverton, 4 p.m.

East Greenwich at Mt. Hope, 6 p.m.

North Smithfield at Lincoln, 6 p.m.

Bay View at Ponaganset, 6:30 p.m.

Burrillville at East Providence, 6:30 p.m.

Coventry at West Warwick, 6:30 p.m.

Middletown at Portsmouth, 7 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Barrington at Moses Brown, 4:15 p.m.

Lincoln School vs. BV/Woon/Burr at Bay View, 5 p.m.

La Salle vs. Cumberland at Tucker Field, 6:30 p.m.

South Kingstown at North Kingstown, 6:30 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Moses Brown vs. Middletown at Gaudet Middle School, 3:30 p.m.

East Providence at Central, 3:45 p.m.

Portsmouth at La Salle, 4 p.m.

North Kingstown at Mt. Hope, 4 p.m.

Classical vs. South Kingstown at Broad Rock Middle School, 4 p.m.

Chariho at Lincoln, 4 p.m.

St. Raphael at Tiverton, 4 p.m.

Ponaganset vs. Lincoln School at Faxon Farm, 4 p.m.

North Smithfield at Narragansett, 4 p.m.

EWG vs. Bay View at Hendricken, 4 p.m.

PCD vs. Woonsocket at Aylsworth Courts, 4 p.m.

Johnston vs. West Warwick at West Warwick Public Courts, 4 p.m.

Cranston West vs. Cumberland at Tucker Field, 4:15 p.m.

Barrington at East Greenwich, 4:30 p.m.

Westerly at Pilgrim, 4:30 p.m.

Hope vs. Toll Gate at Winman Middle School, 4:30 p.m.

North Providence at Rogers, 4:30 p.m.

Cranston East at Shea, 4:30 p.m.

Tolman at Scituate, 4:45 p.m.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Tolman at Narragansett, 6 p.m.

Classical at West Warwick, 6 p.m.

Portsmouth at Chariho, 6 p.m.

Achievement First at Mount Pleasant, 6 p.m.

Rogers at Cranston West, 6:30 p.m.

Middletown at Barrington, 6:30 p.m.

East Providence at Pilgrim. 6:30 p.m.

Lincoln at Ponaganset, 6:30 p.m.

Mt. Hope at Cumberland, 6:30 p.m.

Bay View at EWG, 6:30 p.m.

Johnston at North Smithfield, 6:30 p.m.

St. Raphael at Westerly, 6:30 p.m.

PCD at Shea, 6:30 p.m.

Central at Juanita Sanchez, 6:30 p.m.

South Kingstown at Coventry, 6:30 p.m.

Prout at Cranston East, 6:30 p.m.

North Kingstown at East Greenwich, 6:30 p.m.

La Salle at Mount St. Charles, 6:30 p.m.

Woonsocket at Tiverton, 6:30 p.m.

Scituate at Central Falls, 7 p.m.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: North Kingstown, West Warwick and Ponaganset won their matches in boys soccer