BOYS SOCCER: Defensive mistakes hurt LHS boys against Bolts

Apr. 6—The Laramie High boys soccer team fell 5-3 in a tale of two halves against Thunder Basin on Friday night in Gillette.

LHS took a 1-0 lead in the 21st minute with a goal from junior Paulo Mellizo assisted by senior Karson Busch. Mellizo and Busch gave the Plainsmen five scoring opportunities in the first half, but the team failed to convert, coach Andy Pannell said.

"In a way, we felt unlucky to only be up one at half," the coach added.

Thunder Basin, the defending Class 4A state champions, answered almost immediately in the second half, scoring goals in the 47th and 49th minute. The Bolts' first goal came courtesy of a penalty kick.

Plainsmen goalkeeper Caden Polson raced out of the net for the ball, but got there a second late. After a collision, the official gave the Bolts the penalty shot.

In the 44th, LHS' defense missed a clearance opportunity, allowing Thunder Basin to chip a shot into the net. Down 3-1, Laramie fought back by adding two goals off the leg of Lucas Dillion.

Dillion scored on a rebound off the post for his first-career goal. He didn't have to wait long for his second-career goal after a corner kick from Catcher Pannell found him again in the box.

From the 65th minute onward, the game was all Thunder Basin. The Bolts (4-1 overall, 2-1 4A East Conference) added two more goals in the 68th and 69th minutes to take the 5-3 win.

The Plainsmen (3-1-1, 1-1-1) will return to action for their home-opening against Cheyenne Central on Thursday at Deti Stadium.