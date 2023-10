Oct. 4—SEYMOUR — Eli Brace scored six goals to lead Christian Academy to a 9-0 win over Austin in a first-round match of the Class A Trinity Lutheran Sectional on Tuesday night.

The Warriors (5-6-3) advance to face No. 18 Rock Creek at 7 p.m. tonight in the second sectional semifinal. Lanesville (1-12-1) will face Henryville (9-6-2) at 5 p.m. this afternoon in the first semi.

The sectional final is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday.