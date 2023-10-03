Boys soccer area scoring leaders for Oct. 3
Oct. 3—(minimum 13 points)
Name, school
G
A
Pts
Mansour M'Baye, VASJ
40
9
89
Andrew Rusnak, Madison
28
10
66
Grant Keilin, Beachwood
27
10
64
Nickolas Barisic, Kirtland
18
18
54
Kevin Fonseca, Harvey
20
10
50
Byron Perez, Harvey
17
9
43
Charlie Roberto, Benedictine
18
6
42
Kolsen Keeper, Cornerstone Christian
17
8
42
Trent Hornak, Berkshire
15
9
39
Connor Heramb, South
16
5
37
Harley Forkins, Lake Catholic
14
9
37
Aitor Ontanon Lopez, Perry
15
3
33
Alexis Orozco, Harvey
14
5
33
Kurt Boergert, Wickliffe
14
5
33
Tor Eastlake, Cardinal
16
0
32
Vince Carriero, Kirtland
12
8
32
Nick Swinarski, Madison
9
14
32
Noah Touschner, Wickliffe
13
5
31
Alex Miljanovic, Lake Catholic
13
4
30
Adam Szmania, VASJ
11
8
30
Evan Yurkovich, Mentor
11
7
29
Anand Sundararajan, Kirtland
7
14
28
Nolan Tautges. Cornerstone Christian
10
6
26
Martin Medancic, West Geauga
9
8
26
Anderson Gardner, University
11
3
25
Joseph Szmania, VASJ
7
11
25
Matthew Hribar, Riverside
9
6
24
Brandon Shaw, Benedictine
8
8
24
Cody Rastall, Mentor
7
10
24
Marko Odorcic, Lake Catholic
8
7
23
Alex Cisneros, Perry
10
2
22
Johnny Drockton, Hawken
10
2
22
Frankie Sassano, West Geauga
9
4
22
Mykel Henderson, Benedictine
9
4
22
Stephen Forges, Brush
9
4
22
Mason Haffa, Harvey
7
8
22
Travis Heintz, Madison
7
8
22
Will Vucetic, Chardon
7
7
21
Leo Blond, Beachwood
7
6
20
Matthew Torres, Benedictine
9
1
19
Alex Vincenti, University
8
3
19
Vincent Vukovic, Kirtland
7
5
19
Jason Russ, Mentor
6
7
19
Andrew DiBernardo, Kenston
8
2
18
Jaycob Zabell, Beachwood
8
2
18
Brayden Gambatese, South
6
6
18
Joshua Wrobel, Cornerstone Christian
6
6
18
Jonathan Mo, Beachwood
4
10
18
Alex Lee, Geneva
7
3
17
Luka Oroz, Kirtland
7
3
17
Sam Heramb, Riverside
6
5
17
Josh Pekar, Madison
5
7
17
Ozan Sasmaz, Beachwood
5
7
17
Aidan Whited, Kirtland
8
0
16
Gavin Stewart, Madison
7
2
16
Logan Reed, Madison
5
6
16
Josiah Bihary, Mayfield
6
3
15
Abram Gutierrez, North
7
0
14
Anuj Kerachan, University
6
2
14
Asu Pelima, VASJ
6
2
14
Rex Eberhart, Kenston
5
4
14
Billy Mooney, Berkshire
6
1
13
Dan Tadic, North
5
3
13
Dylan Schneier, Chardon
5
3
13
Isaac Rogenthien, Riverside
5
3
13
Max Polley, Perry
5
3
13
Owen Edwards, Chagrin Falls
5
3
13
Paxton Galliazzo, Geneva
4
5
13
David Torres-Pacheco, Harvey
3
7
13
Scoring leaders are compiled from OSSCA and MaxPreps team pages and information emailed by area coaches or team statisticians. Stats can be emailed to CLillstrung@News-Herald.com before 11 p.m. Mondays. Information is not accepted from any source other than coaches or team statisticians.