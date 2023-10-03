Boys soccer area scoring leaders for Oct. 3

Oct. 3—(minimum 13 points)

Name, school

G

A

Pts

Mansour M'Baye, VASJ

40

9

89

Andrew Rusnak, Madison

28

10

66

Grant Keilin, Beachwood

27

10

64

Nickolas Barisic, Kirtland

18

18

54

Kevin Fonseca, Harvey

20

10

50

Byron Perez, Harvey

17

9

43

Charlie Roberto, Benedictine

18

6

42

Kolsen Keeper, Cornerstone Christian

17

8

42

Trent Hornak, Berkshire

15

9

39

Connor Heramb, South

16

5

37

Harley Forkins, Lake Catholic

14

9

37

Aitor Ontanon Lopez, Perry

15

3

33

Alexis Orozco, Harvey

14

5

33

Kurt Boergert, Wickliffe

14

5

33

Tor Eastlake, Cardinal

16

0

32

Vince Carriero, Kirtland

12

8

32

Nick Swinarski, Madison

9

14

32

Noah Touschner, Wickliffe

13

5

31

Alex Miljanovic, Lake Catholic

13

4

30

Adam Szmania, VASJ

11

8

30

Evan Yurkovich, Mentor

11

7

29

Anand Sundararajan, Kirtland

7

14

28

Nolan Tautges. Cornerstone Christian

10

6

26

Martin Medancic, West Geauga

9

8

26

Anderson Gardner, University

11

3

25

Joseph Szmania, VASJ

7

11

25

Matthew Hribar, Riverside

9

6

24

Brandon Shaw, Benedictine

8

8

24

Cody Rastall, Mentor

7

10

24

Marko Odorcic, Lake Catholic

8

7

23

Alex Cisneros, Perry

10

2

22

Johnny Drockton, Hawken

10

2

22

Frankie Sassano, West Geauga

9

4

22

Mykel Henderson, Benedictine

9

4

22

Stephen Forges, Brush

9

4

22

Mason Haffa, Harvey

7

8

22

Travis Heintz, Madison

7

8

22

Will Vucetic, Chardon

7

7

21

Leo Blond, Beachwood

7

6

20

Matthew Torres, Benedictine

9

1

19

Alex Vincenti, University

8

3

19

Vincent Vukovic, Kirtland

7

5

19

Jason Russ, Mentor

6

7

19

Andrew DiBernardo, Kenston

8

2

18

Jaycob Zabell, Beachwood

8

2

18

Brayden Gambatese, South

6

6

18

Joshua Wrobel, Cornerstone Christian

6

6

18

Jonathan Mo, Beachwood

4

10

18

Alex Lee, Geneva

7

3

17

Luka Oroz, Kirtland

7

3

17

Sam Heramb, Riverside

6

5

17

Josh Pekar, Madison

5

7

17

Ozan Sasmaz, Beachwood

5

7

17

Aidan Whited, Kirtland

8

0

16

Gavin Stewart, Madison

7

2

16

Logan Reed, Madison

5

6

16

Josiah Bihary, Mayfield

6

3

15

Abram Gutierrez, North

7

0

14

Anuj Kerachan, University

6

2

14

Asu Pelima, VASJ

6

2

14

Rex Eberhart, Kenston

5

4

14

Billy Mooney, Berkshire

6

1

13

Dan Tadic, North

5

3

13

Dylan Schneier, Chardon

5

3

13

Isaac Rogenthien, Riverside

5

3

13

Max Polley, Perry

5

3

13

Owen Edwards, Chagrin Falls

5

3

13

Paxton Galliazzo, Geneva

4

5

13

David Torres-Pacheco, Harvey

3

7

13

Scoring leaders are compiled from OSSCA and MaxPreps team pages and information emailed by area coaches or team statisticians. Stats can be emailed to CLillstrung@News-Herald.com before 11 p.m. Mondays. Information is not accepted from any source other than coaches or team statisticians.