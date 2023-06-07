'My boy's slinging that s---': Deshaun Watson's growing confidence resonates with Browns

BEREA — There was a point late in Wednesday's minicamp practice where the Browns were working on red-zone offense. On one specific play, quarterback Deshaun Watson fired a pass toward the back line of the end zone, where tight end David Njoku pulled it in.

“My boy’s slinging that s---, huh?," Njoku said after practice. "He's slinging that.”

That pass came at the end of a day in which Watson may not have had his A game, with more than a few passes, especially early in 7-on-7 drills, not connecting with his receivers. However, by the time the red-zone period came around, he had started to find his rhythm, throwing darts to his receivers that at least, if they weren't caught, were certainly on the money.

The strong finish was in line with the way Watson has looked for most of the last few weeks of the Browns' offseason program. Save for a shaky OTA back two weeks ago, the quarterback has been sharp in his second year with the team, and not just in the way he's thrown the football.

Offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt talked last week about a "swagger" about his quarterback, who had a throw that gave him "goosebumps" during OTAs. Wide receiver Amari Cooper said Tuesday he could tell the minute the ball left Watson's hand on one throw that it was a "great throw."

Watson can sum up the difference through one word: Confidence.

"Like I said before, the biggest thing is just the confidence level," Watson said Wednesday. "Just knowing who I am, trusting what I do, trusting the work that I put in these past couple years to get back to this position that I'm in and have the opportunities to go out there and try to win some games and do it with the guys that we have on the field. So I'm enjoying myself, I'm having fun and just keep stacking the days."

There's no question Watson's body language screams a different individual than the one the Browns were working with a year ago after they acquired him in a trade from the Houston Texans. That quarterback was adjusting to a new team, while also working under the cloud of off-the-field allegations of sexual assault and sexual misconduct during massage appointments made by more than two-dozen women.

A year later, Watson's 11-game NFL suspension has been dolled out and served. The off-the-field allegations still exist, including two active lawsuits, but he said Wednesday he's "just focus on my job and that's just being locked in on who Deshaun Watson is and getting ready for a (training camp) report date on July 19."

Watson's body language certainly projects an aura of being in charge. There was a bow-and-arrow motion after one great OTA throw, a demonstrative fist pump after another and a swift kick of the ground when one pass fell incomplete.

Watson's also been much more outgoing beyond the field. He's hammed it on camera for the Browns' social media team and projected a voice of confidence in his multiple media availabilities the last two months.

"I'm getting comfortable with the position I'm in," Watson admitted, "getting comfortable being here in Cleveland and in this organization and just my personality over time is going to continue to show and people are going to get to know me like I mentioned last year. But all that time is patience and over the days as we continue to work and stack and keep improving, more and more of that stuff will come out."

That kind of confidence is something that isn't limited to the quarterback. This being the fourth year of the Kevin Stefanski/Van Pelt head coach-offensive coordinator combination, an overall growth in confidence across the offense is something that's expected.

However, seeing the quarterback of the team — the one who will control how high the Browns' ceiling and low their floor ends up being — gaining confidence is no small thing.

"I showed up the other day and he just feels more comfortable, I think, calling plays, breaking the huddle, like you said, leading," All-Pro guard Joel Bitonio said, "all those things where you're around the guys for over a year now, he's getting more comfortable doing that kind of stuff. … I think everybody's continuing to get comfortable, but quarterback's probably the most important position in sports, and so he's feeling more comfortable and hopefully we can translate that on the field."

The fields Watson's concerned about it translating onto aren't the practice fields at the Browns' training facility. They're inside massive stadiums packed with thousands of fans across the NFL.

For all the nice throws and post-play gyrations, Watson knows the ultimate barometer is still three months away.

"We will figure out Week 1 in Cleveland Browns Stadium against Cincinnati," Watson said. "That's when I can really, after that game, we can see where things are going. But right now … it's still OTAs, our mini camp and it's still the offseason. So we have a long way to go before I can answer that."

