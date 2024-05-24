Boys run at Evansville Central Regional

May 24—EVANSVILLE — North Daviess and Barr-Reeve were represented at the IHSAA Evansville Central Boys Track Regional on Thursday.

The top over-all area performer was Viking Kaden Buse who was fourth in the 400M, earning Barr-Reeve five points with his :50.42. A fourth-place finish can earn a call-back to the state finals after all regional scores are finalized.

B-R's Paxton Traylor took sixth in the 1600M with a time of 4:31.93 and earned the Vikes three points. The 4x800 relay team of Buse, Traylor, Alton Klopfenstein, and Pierce Yoder ran a 8:20.84 to get one point and finish in eighth place. Yoder was also 15th in the 3200 run. As a team, B-R came in at 19th with nine points. The overall winner was Floyd Central with 140 points and Evansville North with 73. North Daviess did not earn team points.

North Daviess' Carter Jessie was the top Cougar with a 10th place finish in the 800 (2:03.74), along with being part of the 4x800 team that finished in 14th with Connor Combess, Mason Rathgeber, and Jack Murrie (8:43.72).

The State Finals will be on June 1, at Robert C. Haugh Track & Field Complex, Indiana University, Bloomington.