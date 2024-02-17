Boys roundup: Pleasant Plains, Auburn win on the road for share of Sangamo title

Here are the boys basketball results around Springfield for Friday:

Friday's results

PLEASANT PLAINS 48, ATHENS 38: At Athens, Cooper Schallenberg took over in the third quarter and Pleasant Plains rallied from a 23-18 halftime deficit en route to a share of the Sangamo Conference title with Auburn.

The junior guard delivered a key 3-pointer and shot 6-for-6 from the free throw line in the third to help gain a 36-30 advantage entering the final period. Schallenberg, who has passed 1,000 career points, led the Cardinals (16-14, 7-2 Sangamo) with 17 points. He converted two 3s and finished 9 of 10 at the line.

Coach Kyle Weber was doused by his team in the locker room afterward.

“That’s a really cool moment for our kids,” Weber said. “They’re excited about it and they should be because it’s not easy to win a conference championship. I don’t know if there were a lot of people who thought we could.”

Plains held Athens without any points in the fourth until the 2:29 mark. Zac Laird and Ashtyn Janssen paced the Warriors (17-13, 4-5) with 19 and 10 points, respectively. Pryor Reynolds, who drilled a halfcourt heave at the buzzer to end the first quarter, had five points.

“We were down by five and we fought back,” said Plains senior forward Liam Hatfield, who chipped in eight points. “It feels good.”

Plains teammate Owen Johnson scored nine points while Isaiah Babington provided a spark in the second quarter with all of his six points off the bench. Trager Shultz and Grady Grisham had four points apiece.

AUBURN 48, WILLIAMSVILLE 40: At Dave Root Court in Williamsville, Carter Hunley scored all of his 16 points in the second half to carry the Trojans to a share of the Sangamo Conference title.

Auburn (25-6, 7-2 Sangamo) led just 21-20 at halftime until Hunley whipped up seven points in the third quarter to extend the margin 34-28 entering the fourth. He totaled four 3s, including three in the final period.

Cooper Carter mustered 14 points with two 3s. Clayton Kessler and Grant Dobson contributed 10 and six points, respectively, in the front court.

Brayden Saling and Brecken Thomas led Williamsville (20-9, 5-4) with 11 and nine points, respectively.

SACRED HEART-GRIFFIN 50, CHATHAM GLENWOOD 44: At Chatham, Sacred Heart-Griffin rallied and outscored Glenwood 18-5 in the fourth quarter to record a nonconference win.

The Cyclones (11-18) trailed 39-32 entering the final period, but with a 13-2 run over the final five minutes, SHG completed the comeback. Sophomore Zion Lee and junior Jamarion Bardwell both nailed a 3-pointer and a putback by junior Chucky Lanier tied the game at 42-42. Cam Brinkman’s 3-pointer with under 3:00 left gave the Cyclones a three-point lead they wouldn’t relinquish.

SHG made a free throw and led 46-42 until Glenwood junior Jonathan Helm made a basket with 23 seconds to get the Titans within two points. The Cyclones iced the game by hitting 4 of 6 free throws over the final 13 seconds.

Lee produced three 3-pointers, went 5-for-6 from the free throw line and finished with a game-high 20 points to go with seven rebounds. The freshman Brinkman and Bardwell added 10 points apiece and each made a pair of 3s.

Junior Cameron Appenzeller paced Glenwood (19-11) with 15 points, including two 3s, and grabbed a game-high nine rebounds. Junior Mason Marshall chipped in eight points with two treys and Helm also scored eight in the loss.

SHG avenged an earlier loss to Glenwood when the Titans defeated the Cyclones 48-34 in a Central State Eight Conference matchup at Jim Belz Gymnasium on Dec. 16.

LINCOLN 55, CHAMPAIGN CENTRAL 27: At Roy S. Anderson Gym, Lincoln held the Maroons to single digit scoring in each quarter and coasted to a nonconference win.

Frank Sanders made 8 of 10 shots, went 4-for-4 from the foul line and finished with a game-best 20 points and six rebounds. The Railers (22-9) made 23 of 38 shots and shot an eye-popping 60.5%.

Trey Schilling and Aidan Gowin combined to make 5 of 9 3-point attempts and scored 13 and 10 points, respectively, for Lincoln, which led 31-14 at halftime.

Chris Bush collected 14 points on 6 of 10 shooting and had six boards for Central (12-17).

MAROA-FORSYTH 57, NEW BERLIN 44: At Maroa, the Trojans erased a two-point deficit after three quarters and dominated the fourth period to rally for a Sangamo Conference victory.

Maroa-Forsyth, which finished the regular season 19-10 overall and 6-3 in the conference, outscored New Berlin 22-7 in the fourth led by Lee Caebrin’s seven points. Caebrin finished with nine points and Kaiden Maurer (two 3-pointers) scored a team-high 17 points with 12 coming in the second half.

Jacoby Lane and Zayn Giles had two 3s apiece with Lane scoring 11 points and Giles contributing 10.

Gannon Dodd was the only New Berlin player to finish in double figures with 19 points. The Pretzels ended the regular season 21-10 and 5-4.

In other Sangamo action, Mason City Illini Central upset Riverton 59-52 to drop the Hawks to 22-8 overall and 5-4 in the league.

BEARDSTOWN 57, JACKSONVILLE ROUTT 54: At Jacksonville, the Tigers built a 14-point halftime lead and got 19 points from Elijah Thomas to hold on for a nonconference victory.

Thomas made four of his five 3-pointers in the first half as Beardstown (22-9) finished with 10 total from long distance. Isaac Brockschmidt drained two 3s and added 12 points in the win.

Bryson Mossman netted 11 of his 15 points in the second half to lead Routt (19-11). Isaac Long connected on three 3s and scored 14 points, while Nolan Turner hit two treys and chipped in 13.

CALVARY 69, PAWNEE 47: At Pawnee, Connor Brown accumulated 25 points and Calvary ran the table to win the MSM Conference with an 8-0 record.

Brown had 16 points at the half and ended with three 3-pointers. Calvary (22-9) led 31-21 at intermission and Joshua Long heated up in the second half by scoring 14 of his 16 points after the break. Luke Blackford had 14 points and Reese Huffman dialed up three 3s and totaled nine.

Jacob Butler hit three 3s and provided Pawnee with 18 points and teammate Tyler Surber scored 11.

PANA 57, CARLINVILLE 40: At Pana, Clayton Worker scored 20 points to lead the Panthers to a South Central Conference finale win.

Ethan Hicks added 13 for the Panthers, who improved to 9-22 and finished 4-5 in the SCC.

Tate Duckels led Carlinville with 10 points. The Cavaliers made four 3-pointers and finished the regular season 12-19 (2-7 SCC).

