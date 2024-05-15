‘For the Boys,’ Robinson Baseball preparing for school’s first state baseball championship appearance

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Once senior second baseman Luke Little caught the final out in Robinson’s state semifinal matchup against Lonoke, history was made.

The Senators beat their conference foe in their fourth meeting this season – 3-2 – to clinch the school’s first-ever baseball state championship birth in school history.

This Thursday at 4 p.m. at the University of Central Arkansas’s Bear Stadium, Robinson (23-11) will face a team that is also trying to win their first-ever state title in Prairie Grove (20-9-1).

Little Rock Central girls win first-ever Class 6A championship, beating Conway 58-40

FOX 16 Sports stopped by the Senators practice to preview their Class 4A Final matchup. The team spoke about their emotions heading into their first championship, the meaning behind their two mottos “credo imperium” and “for the boys.”

Head coach Isaac Dulaney also talked about how the team is honoring the 2020-21 Senator team who had all the pieces for a championship run but were plagued by COVID.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.