‘The Boys are playing some ball:’ Royals seeing more support amid success

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — No matter who you ask, the Boys are playing some ball over at Kauffman Stadium.

With 100 games to go in the season, the buy has been evident, per stats provided by the team. TV ratings are up 19 percent, placing them top 10 in baseball, streaming numbers are up three times, postgame radio shows are double and team store sales are up 18 percent. Also, after this weekend’s series, attendance is up 13 percent.

Royals rally in 9th in walk-off victory over Padres

“Yeah, it’s pretty cool to see people are walking around the city, shouting ‘the Boys are playing some ball’ at me from the balcony or whatever it is from, the Plaza. So it’s pretty cool to see the interaction from the fans,” MVP candidate Bobby Witt Jr. said.

Other Royals players expressed thoughts similar to that of Witt’s.

“We want to bring a World Series back to the city, so any support we get from the city is amazing,” starting pitcher Alec Marsh said.

“It’s special, I mean you see it from day one of the season, and the Boys are Truly Playing some Ball,” second baseman Nick Loftin said.

“The Boys are playing some ball” mantra uttered by Witt certainly became a hit among Royals fans on social media, especially with the team’s newfound success.

“It’s a really authentic reaction. That’s something that we’ve really been trying to find here. The fact that it originated the way it did, coinciding with the success just makes it all the more fun,” Royals social media manager Kyle Reeves said.

Reeves along with Royals social media coordinator Grace Erickson are a big part of why Witt said became a big part of the Royals success on and off the field.

“The first time I came down to the dugout, I was here to get a different piece of media and I ended up recording him as he does after the game and he just started saying something funny and I was like, this could kind of be a fun P.O.V. for fans to see,” Erickson said.

The hashtag is a bit confusing, but with a little work, Reeves and Erickson made it work.

“We came out and started saying that kind of stuff, it was kind of a long phrase but we can kind of shorten down and make it into sort of our own code language. I guess that’s what stuck, and we just became kind of excited when we started seeing people respond to things with it,” Reeves said.

So the hashtag #tbapsb became a thing and whenever Bobby Witt Jr. comes down the dugout, you better be ready for him to say it.

Raytown gymnast Lynnzee Brown to compete in 2024 Paris Olympics

“He’s quick, everybody knows that Bob is fast, but I just got to stay on my toes,” Erickson said.

But it’s all in good fun and so far, it’s been a fun ride that the Royals aren’t looking to stop any time soon.

“They’re all big jokesters, they’re all like best friends, so it just kind of spirals off into it’s own thing after every single win,” Erickson said.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.