Boys Lacrosse: Torrey Pines 13, Santa Fe Christian 8

SAN DIEGO (KUSI)– Two of the best in town in boys lacrosse. Torrey Pines making the short trip to Santa Fe Christian.

Before the game, the teams wearing “15 for life” foundation jerseys…a group that helps folks dealing with mental health issues.

A tough matchup but Torrey Pines is number one for a reason as they take this one 13-8.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego & KUSI News.