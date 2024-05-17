Boys Lacrosse: Torrey Pines 11, Bishop’s 9

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Falcons and Knights battle it out in an Open Division Semifinal.

Four seed Bishop’s get goals from Brady Fagan, Brooks Rodger and Ryan Landa to jump out to an early 3-0 lead.

The 1 seed Falcons begin the comeback with goals from Reid Habas, Jake Sweeney and Rutgers bound Matthew Mannarino and eventually go on to win 11-9 to advance to the Open Division Final.

