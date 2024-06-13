Boys' lacrosse: Preview of the state championship games

Jun. 13—CLASS A

Who: No. 2 Cape Elizabeth (13-3) vs. No. 1 Falmouth (15-1)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Fitzpatrick Stadium, Portland

Outlook: The Capers and Navigators meet in the state championship game for the third time in four years. Cape Elizabeth is going for its fourth straight state title, while Falmouth is looking for its first championship since winning Class B in 2016, and first in Class A. These teams split a pair of regular-season games. Cape Elizabeth took a 7-6 win on April 24, but the Navigators earned an 11-10 victory in the May 15 rematch. That game was the only time Falmouth has allowed at least 10 goals this season. The Navigators' strong defense is led by goalie Cam Sinclair, who has stopped 68% of the shots he's faced, and defenders Indi Backman (27 caused turnovers, 31 ground balls), Miles Thaxter (27 ground balls, 16 turnovers) and Elijah St. Louis (41 ground balls, 20 caused turnovers). Offensively, Falmouth is led by brothers Joey and Gio Guerrette, who have combined for 95 goals. For the Capers, Keegan Lathrop is a force all over the field, with 55 goals, 27 assists, 68 ground balls and 19 turnovers caused. Alex van Huystee has 45 goals and 30 assists, while Will Picarillo has a 60% success rate on faceoffs and 86 ground balls. Colin Blackburn is a defensive force for the Capers, with 33 caused turnovers and 97 ground balls.

CLASS B

Who: No. 3 Yarmouth (13-3) vs. No. 1 York (15-1)

When: 10 a.m. Saturday

Where: Fitzpatrick Stadium, Portland

Outlook: York is looking to go back-to-back after winning its first state championship last season. Yarmouth is in the state final for the fourth time in the last five seasons, and the Clippers are going for their first title since 2021. York's lone loss was an 11-10 defeat at three-time defending Class A champion Cape Elizabeth on April 22 — the Wildcats' second game of the season. They've won 14 consecutive games, with just once decided by fewer than six goals. One of those wins was a 14-7 victory over Yarmouth on May 15 in their only regular-season meeting. The Wildcats have all-conference talent across the field, led by midfielders Nick Hoy and Evan Anastas, defender Laird Masterson, goalie Evan Giacobba and attacker Quinn Walenta. Yarmouth is led by Colter Olson, who finished the regular season with 73 goals and 47 assists. Olson is joined on the attack by George Brown (38 goals, 18 assists). Ward Jenkins and Wyatt Gawtry lead the Clippers' defense, combining for 68 ground balls and 44 caused turnovers. Goalie Will Redfield has stopped 60% of the shots he's faced.

CLASS C

Who: No. 3 Wells (13-3) vs. No. 1 Maranacook/Winthrop (15-1)

When: 6 p.m. Saturday

Where: Fitzpatrick Stadium, Portland

Outlook: Both teams are vying for their first state championship. This is the first state final for Wells, while Maranacook/Winthrop lost to North Yarmouth Academy in its only state final, in 2019. Both teams are undefeated against Class C competition this season. Maranacook/Winthrop's lone loss was against Class A Deering, while Wells took losses against Class B Kennebunk, Greely and York. Both teams boast a strong offense with multiple scoring threats. For the Warriors, Connor Whitten leads the way with 52 goals. Nathan Bolduc (25 goals) and Kevin Bolduc (21 goals) can also score. Sabin Piatek is the defensive leaders, with 35 caused turnovers and 64 ground balls. Maranacook/Winthrop has five players with at least 30 goals, led by Owen Lyons with 58 goals to go with 56 assists. Ethan Chilton (59 goals, 16 assists), Jacob Lyons (40 goals, 27 assists), Bennett Ross (34 goals, 23 assists) and Caleb Morgan (30 goals, 13 assists) also can score for the Hawks. Long-stick midfielder Parker Drouin has 98 ground balls, along with 51 caused turnovers.

