SAN DIEGO (KUSI)- Boys Lacrosse coming out of spring break for Point Loma hosting Pruess. Pointers had a 3-1 lead and pulled away in the second half to win 12-2. They started off a little sluggish in the first half, but then really turned it on in the 3rd quarter to seal the deal.

For more goals and action from both school check out some of the action right here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego & KUSI News.