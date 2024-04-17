Boys' lacrosse: Players to watch in southern Maine

Apr. 16—Evan Anastas, York junior midfielder: A Varsity Maine all-state selection last season, Anastas scored 55 goals, including six in the 12-10 win over Messalonskee in the Class B state championship game. Anastas added 30 assists a year ago. He'll be a pivotal player for the Wildcats as they look to repeat.

Sam Dudek, Greely senior goalie: Dudek made 14 saves in the Rangers' season-opening 6-5 win over Class C contender North Yarmouth Academy. He'll be a key player as Greely looks to contend in Class B.

Preston Fallon, Cheverus senior defense: An all-SMAA selection for the Stags last season, Fallon will once again be among the top defenders in the conference. He'll typically defend the opponents' top attacker, and his speed is a key when the Stags transition from defense to offense.

Giovanni Guerrette, Falmouth junior midfielder: Guerrette had 55 goals and 17 assists last season, and Falmouth Coach Dave Barton called him "the best midfielder in the state as a sophomore." Guerrette earned All-America and Varsity Maine all-state honors last season, and has already committed to play collegiately at Quinnipiac.

Colton Harding, Wells senior defense: An all-Western Maine Conference player last season, Harding leads the Wells' defense. In 40 career games, Harding has 112 ground balls and 78 caused turnovers. He'll be a key player on a Warriors squad that reached the Class C semifinals each of the last three seasons.

Ben Kerbel, Scarborough senior goalie: An all-SMAA goalie as a junior last season, Kerbel had a .565 save percentage and will again be one of the top goalies in Class A. The Red Storm will look to their experienced netminder as a leader as they try to bounce back and make a playoff run this season.

Wyatt Labonte, Biddeford junior attack: Labonte had 44 goals and 36 assists for the Tigers last season, helping them reach the Class B quarterfinals. Labonte also grabbed 38 ground balls, and his all-around game will be important as Biddeford contends with a tough schedule that includes games with Windham, South Portland and Thornton Academy.

Zach Leinwand, North Yarmouth Academy junior attack: The Panthers' top returning scorer, Leinwand had 43 goals and eight assists last season. He'll take the reins of NYA's offense as the Panthers look to make another deep playoff run in Class C.

Beckett Mehlhorn, South Portland junior attack: Mehlhorn had 44 goals and 18 assists last season as a sophomore, and returns as one of the top offensive players in Class A. His play will be important as the Red Riots look to build on the success of last season when they reached the Class A state championship game.

Colter Olson, Yarmouth senior attack: A returning Varsity Maine all-state player and All-America, Olson had 59 goals and 28 assists last season. A skilled ambidextrous shooter, Olson is a key to the Clippers' attack and should pass 200 career points this season.

Tobias Perkins, Windham senior attack: Perkins scored 35 goals last season, along with 20 assists, 56 ground balls and 13 caused turnovers. An all-SMAA player, he plans to continue his lacrosse career next year at the Coast Guard Academy.

Fletcher Polsky, Waynflete senior defense: A three-year starter for the Flyers, Polsky's experience and talent will be important as Waynflete incorporates newcomers to lacrosse into the lineup. Coach Andrew Leach said Polsky can defend against a number of offensive styles and is ready for a bigger role.

Noah Schaeffer, Gray-New Gloucester/Poland senior midfielder: A strong two-way player, Schaffer had 22 goals and 12 assists last season. He also plays strong defense and clears the ball well. Schaffer plans to play at St. Joseph's College next year.

Noah Veroneau, Thornton Academy senior attack: Coming off a season in which he scored 45 goals and 17 assists, Veroneau joins senior Jake Marcotte (33 goals, 33 assists last season) as a strong one-two scoring combination for the Golden Trojans. He plans to play at St. Michael's College next year.

Bradley Wentworth, Marshwood senior defense: The leader of the Hawks' defense, Wentworth had 59 ground balls and caused 27 turnovers last season. His play will be important as Marshwood looks to improve on last season's 10-win effort against a strong schedule that includes some of the top teams in Class B and Class A.