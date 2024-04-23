Boys lacrosse: Lewiston rolls past Edward Little

Apr. 22—LEWISTON — Jackson Bement set the tone for Lewiston.

The junior midfielder scored six times, including two goals in the first quarter in the Blue Devils' 20-7 boys lacrosse victory over Edward Little on Monday at Don Roux Field.

"Today we worked hard," Bement said. "We saw the defenders were locking up on (Cody Dionne), he's a great player. That allowed the other players to get some goals and move around. We moved the ball around."

Dionne had five goals and Colton Daniels had three.

"That's one of our strengths this year," Lewiston coach Ben Fournier said. "Everybody is contributing, everyone is chipping in, it's not one guy getting all our goals. We are spreading and moving the ball around. The kids understand that and they are starting to trust each other."

Lewiston (3-0) remains undefeated early in the season.

"These are the ones we always circle on the calendar," Dionne said. "To beat a rival like that, it always feels good."

After Daniels put Lewiston (3-0) on the board 1-0 nearly three minutes into the game, Bement scored two straight and the Blue Devils had a 3-0 lead midway through the first quarter.

On both goals, Bement went through traffic in the middle of the field to get a shot.

"Running down from midfield, I just saw an opening and I decided to take it," Bement said.

Edward Little coach Tyler Haskell said the Red Eddies will focus on their transition game.

"It exposed on what we need to work on early in the season," Haskell said. "Transition, they have always been a good team running and gunning down the field, with Jackson and Cody Dionne on top. Two amazing athletes who really can run and score in transition. I feel that's our kryptonite right now."

Dionne's long-distance shot beat Edward Little goalie Logan Billings (10 saves) for a 4-0 lead late in the first.

Edward Little (1-1) got on the board when Andrew Clements squeezed a pass to Cam Dufour near the crease. Dufour made a move and shot the ball past Lewiston goalie Brock Rancourt (10 saves).

The second quarter began when Daniels ran around the goal to find a shooting lane and ripped a shot for a 5-1 lead.

Aiden St. George put one in for Lewiston after some nice passing where Collin Michaud picked up the assist, then at the other end, Jack Pepin's shot just snuck by Rancourt for the Red Eddies' second goal.

Dionne, Devin Langelier and Bement scored in a row for Lewiston and the Blue Devils took a 9-2 lead.

Clements won the faceoff after Bement's goal and scored to cut the deficit to 9-3.

Bement scored his fourth of the game to get Lewiston into double digits and Daniels scored to extend the lead 11-3.

"Jackson is a worker, he's here early, he's here late and it's definitely translating big time on the field this year," Fournier said."

Pepin's bounce shot beat Rancourt cleanly and the Red Eddies went into halftime down 11-4.

After being down two men early in the third quarter, Lewiston got back to even strength and Bement added his fifth of the game. Langelier faked out Billings (10 saves) after receiving a pass from Michaud for a 13-4 lead.

Clements then scored his second for the Red Eddies.

"They are really two key players," Haskell said of Clements and Pepin. "They have huge roles in our offense. We just kind of need to get settled on the offensive end. It seems like when we get the ball, we get excited and need to score immediately. Where we need to understand, if we have the ball, they can't score the ball, to take the air out of it and relax to find those opportunities in our offensive sets."

Dionne added his third for the Blue Devils, while Bement potted his sixth for a 15-5 lead.

"We have six goal-scorers on offense, and if that's how they want to play, the other guys will take the opportunity," Dionne said of Edward Little focusing in on him. "We have other guys that will tuck it. It's nice to have."

Pepin scored his third midway through the third quarter for Edward Little.

Freshman Nick Beaucage extended Lewiston's lead to 16-6 right before the end of the third quarter.

Michaud, another freshman, scored to extend the lead to 17-6 in the fourth quarter before Clements found the back of the net again.

Cam Plourde, a freshman, added Lewiston's 18th goal and Dionne extended the lead to 20-7 with two late fourth-quarter goals.

Fournier has been impressed with many freshmen so far.

"Collin, starting attack, Tom Cooper, another freshman for us is a long stick at the midfield, he has been doing great for us," Fournier said. "It's not only nice to have our older upperclassmen contributing, but everybody in the program is lending a hand."

