Boys lacrosse: Holy Family blasts past Pueblo West

May 7—BROOMFIELD — Leading up to his 2024 Class 4A state playoff debut, Pueblo West lacrosse goalie Tommy Raphael was a brick wall inside the crease, enjoying a .669 save percentage. Holy Family, however, came in like a wrecking ball on its home field on a blustery Tuesday night.

Little by little, the 13th-seeded Tigers chipped away at his defenses, turning a three-goal halftime lead all the way into a 12-3 final score. The No. 20 Cyclones couldn't keep up, especially after the offensive dam broke for the Tigers in the third quarter.

"We're still a building program," said Holy Family senior attacker Ashton Erickson, who led the Tigers with a hat trick. "We've never won a playoff game in program history. We got blessed to have a home game in playoffs, so our whole mindset was to start fast."

Over the past two weeks, the Tigers had struggled to light a scoring spark, all while letting their opponents build up leads of their own. Their defense, this time around, set the tone early, paving a path toward a scoreless first quarter and a 3-0 Holy Family lead at the half.

Goals came through a holistic approach, with eight boys adding their marks to the scoreboard. They netted five more goals in the third quarter alone, building up an 8-2 advantage to ensure the Cyclones couldn't come storming back.

The Tigers (11-5) never let Pueblo West (9-5) gain an inch on them and now have a new lease on life heading into the second round of the 4A playoffs. They'll join their female counterparts in Edwards on Friday against No. 4 Battle Mountain.

"We just had to keep our head up and protect our house," Erickson said. "That's one of the main things coming into this week: protect the house. Too many goals have been scored on the crease this year. I mean, 0-0 going into the second quarter was pretty big. It just puts trust in our offense and defense. We told the defense today that our shots are going to start falling. The third quarter came out, we got a goal in the first (21) seconds, and they started falling. The rest is history."