Boys Lacrosse: Granite Hills 10, Patrick Henry 6
KUSI (SAN DIEGO) – CIF Playoffs take us to Granite Hills as the Eagles host Patrick Henry.
A battle all evening, but Granite Hills Shane Burns finds the net for the Eagles. Granite Hills Logan Vance would also make a cameo on the highlight reel.
Granite Hills would pull off the 10-6 win over Patrick Henry. The Eagles advancing to the next round, Granite will face the #1-seed Coronado.
