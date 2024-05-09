Boys Lacrosse: Granite Hills 10, Patrick Henry 6

KUSI (SAN DIEGO) – CIF Playoffs take us to Granite Hills as the Eagles host Patrick Henry.

A battle all evening, but Granite Hills Shane Burns finds the net for the Eagles. Granite Hills Logan Vance would also make a cameo on the highlight reel.

Granite Hills would pull off the 10-6 win over Patrick Henry. The Eagles advancing to the next round, Granite will face the #1-seed Coronado.

