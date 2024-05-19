Boys lacrosse: Erie is back in 4A title game after semifinal rout

May 18—Erie is headed back to the Class 4A boys' lacrosse championship game, looking for its first state title since getting a varsity program in 2019.

Saturday afternoon, the top-ranked Tigers beat No. 4 Battle Mountain, 17-2, to advance to Monday's finale at the University of Denver. Game time is expected at 5 p.m. They'll face No. 7 Northfield, which beat No. 6 Air Academy in the morning semifinal at DU.

In Erie's fourth straight semifinals appearance, it scored 8 seconds into regulation and went on to pummel the Huskies for a spot in the finals for a second year in a row. Last year, the Tigers rallied late in regulation in the 4A title game, a masterful performance from Pioneers-commit Liam Connors guiding a four-goal comeback.

Though, Cheyenne Mountain went on to win in double overtime to complete the state's first three-peat in the sport.