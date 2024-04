CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – Eastlake put on a show in their match against local rivals Olympian, as the Titans take down the Eagles 12-2.

The Star of the show was Eastlake’s AJ Jocson, who scored a hat-trick in the first quarter for the Titans.

