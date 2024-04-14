Boys' hockey: 2024 Varsity Maine All-State team

Apr. 13—Dylan Blue, Lewiston senior forward: A finalist for the Travis Roy Award, Blue was a leader for Lewiston this season, helping the Blue Devils win their first state championship since 2020 and 25th title overall. Blue had 15 goals and 10 assists for 25 points. Consistent throughout the season, Blue scored two goals in four games, and recorded a point in 16 of the Blue Devils' 21 games.

Ethan Blue, Lewiston senior defenseman: The twin brother of Dylan Blue, Ethan was a strong defensive presence for the Blue Devils while adding some scoring punch as well. Blue led Lewiston in scoring with 12 goals and 14 assists for 26 points, one more than his brother. Blue had a goal and four assists in Lewiston's three playoff wins, and scored in each of the Blue Devils' final 13 games.

Will Keach, Poland/Leavitt/Oak Hill/Gray-New Gloucester senior forward: The leading scorer in Class B South with 25 goals and 27 assists, Keach was a key player in his team's run to a 17-win season and its first regional final. Keach had seven games in which he registered three or more points. One of the top wide receivers in the state last fall at Leavitt, Keach plans to play football next fall at either Maine Maritime Academy or Massachusetts Maritime Academy.

Billy Kurzius, Camden Hills senior defenseman: The top defenseman in Class B North, Kurzius logged a ton of minutes for the Windjammers as he led a young defensive unit that improved throughout the season. Kurzius tallied 19 goals and 14 assists while regularly defending the opponents' top offensive players. A key on Camden Hills' power play unit, Kurzius had four goals and four assists on the man advantage. He is undecided on his college plans.

Ayden Lockard, Marshwood/Noble/Sanford, senior forward: A semifinalist for the Travis Roy Award, Lockard led the Knighthawks to the Class A playoffs with 23 goals and nine assists for 32 points. Lockard's 12-goal, three-assist performance over four consecutive late-season wins helped the Knighthawks clinch a Class A playoff spot. The Sanford senior plans to attend Nichols College, where he'll play lacrosse. Lockard also plans to play for the Seacoast Spartans U18 hockey team next year.

Tobey Lappin, Portland/South Portland senior forward: A finalist for the Travis Roy Award, Lappin was the offensive leader for the Beacons — a co-op of Portland, Deering and South Portland high schools — in their first season. Lappin scored 19 goals and 12 assists, helping the Beacons reach the Class A semifinals. Lappin plans to attend Maine Maritime Academy, where he'll play lacrosse.

Owen McManus, Camden Hills senior forward: The Varsity Maine Player of the Year, McManus was the top scorer in boys' hockey this season, tallying 40 goals and 31 assists for 71 points. McManus was at his best in the biggest games, scoring 11 goals in four playoff games to lead the Windjammers to the Class B North title for the second time in three seasons. Also a standout lacrosse player, McManus is undecided about his college plans.

Kadan Neureuther, Lake Region/Oxford Hills/Fryeburg senior forward: The Class A leader in points this season, Neureuther was a finalist for the Travis Roy Award. Neureuther scored 20 goals and 19 assists for 39 points, including seven goals over his final five games. Neureuther was dangerous in all aspects of special teams, scoring three power-play and four short-handed goals. A senior at Oxford Hills, he plans to continue his hockey career at Central Maine Community College.

Timothee Ouellette, St. Dominic senior forward: The winner of the Travis Roy Award as the top player in Class A boys' hockey, Ouellette scored 14 goals and 22 assists for 36 points to lead the Saints. Ouellette's scoring touch helped the Saints win 13 games, the most since winning 14 in 2020. Ouellette is the fourth St. Dom's player to win the Travis Roy Award, and first in 15 years, since Richard Paradis in 2009.

Gabe Pomerleau, Lewiston junior goalie: Pomerleau was outstanding down the stretch of the regular season and in the playoffs, helping the Blue Devils win the Class A state title. Pomerleau shut out Bangor in the state championship game just days after shutting out defending state champ Thornton Academy in the semifinals. Including the regular season, Pomerleau posted a shutout in five of the final six games of the season. For the year, he had a .940 save percentage and 1.41 goals-against average.

David Swift, Cheverus/Yarmouth senior defenseman: The defensive leader of his team, Swift was a key contributor to Cheverus/Yarmouth's first state championship in its four-year history as a co-op program. Along with his stellar defense, Swift scored nine goals and 10 assists for 19 points, including the game-winning goal in the 4-3 victory over Camden Hills in the Class B state championship game. A Yarmouth senior, Swift plans to attend Bates College and play baseball.

Brandon White, Falmouth junior goalie: After the Navigators graduated the top two scorers in Class A, the team knew defense would be a key to success in 2023-24. In that regard, White was Falmouth's rock. White was between the pipes for every game this season, and finished with a .932 save percentage and 1.66 goals-against average. White had four shutouts while leading Falmouth to 11 wins.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Jason Rouleau, Poland/Leavitt/Oak Hill/Gray-New Gloucester: Under Rouleau this season, the Kings enjoyed their best season since forming a co-op team in 2016. They won 15 games in the regular season and two more in the playoffs to reach the Class B South finals. The two playoff wins were the first in program history.